In the first part of this article last month, we talked about the gentler and kinder side of arthropods here in West Georgia. Like everything in life there is a flip side to behavior and attitude on the part of our many-jointed neighbors. We’ll talk about a few and maybe reach a different understanding of how they relate and affect our mutual environment.
The first entry is a dual one since the arthropods we’ll see are basically the same with one glaring difference. The Black Widow (Latrodectus mactans) and the Brown widow (Latrodectus geometricus) now share the same range and exposure. Their bites are both venomous and will cause the same reactions: pain at the site, swelling, and if left untreated, a nasty infection. Neither species is considered life-threatening but prompt medical care is recommended. The difference spoken about is that the Black Widow is shy and almost timid unless irritated, the Brown Widow is aggressive and actually preys on the Black Widow almost to the point where they are becoming rare and almost endangered in some habitats. So be careful, wear gloves and treat our two beautiful predators with compassion.
Next up is the infamous Brown Recluse (Loxosceles reclusa) Spider. It is very aptly named since it is a spider, it is brown, and it’s very reclusive. Easily identified by the fiddle shape on its back and its eye arrangement, the brown recluse is usually and erroneously blamed for lot of bites that are not its fault. They prefer dark and obscure places to build their incredibly messy webs and just wait for an unsuspecting insect or searching hand or arm to intrude. Just like above, a prompt response is preferable and, of course, the wearing of gloves is always recommended.
Our next guest is sure to produce shivers down one’s spine if they suddenly appear on your terrace of garden fence. The fact that they are timid except for protecting their nest and young is a small comfort when your startle reflex is activated by a large, aggressive multi-legged creature like a Giant Desert Centipede (Scolopendra heros). Despite their name, they are found in the woody areas of the Southeast in increasing numbers. Don’t be tempted to capture one or pick one up. Just let them go on their merry way preying on the bad bugs in your garden landscape.
“12 eyes, eight legs, tail with a venomous stinger, two large pincers”! Scary? And yet of all the species mentioned here, you have the least to fear from the striped scorpion (Centruroides vittatus). Small, fast and timid, these little beasts are only about 2” long and prefer dark, damp places. Remove debris and leaf clutter from around the house and they shouldn’t be much of a bother.
Not to sound like a broken record, but follow this advice from UGA and you’ll have way better time of it in your garden this summer. “Remove debris and trash away from the foundation. Wear gloves around the yard and don’t put your hands where your eyes can’t see.” Spring has sprung, enjoy your yard.
Sunday, April 30 from 1:00-4:00 PM
Enjoy the beautiful Buffalo Creek Garden and view beautiful artwork against the gorgeous spring flowers. Vendors and local artists will be available to sell their work. Artwork from local Carroll County students will be hanging throughout the garden. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. Spend a relaxing afternoon with us.
Carroll County Mother's Day Plant Sale Saturday, May 13 from 9:00AM-2:00PM
The Annual Carroll County Master Gardeners Mother's Day Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 9:00-2:00 pm. Come early and bring your wagon! There will be thousands of plants, vegetables, fruits, berries, trees and shrubs, perennial plants, hanging baskets, and more. Come early while supplies last. This is an incredible opportunity to acquire healthy plants at amazingly low prices. Proceeds go to support the Carroll County Master Gardener events, scholarships, programs and educational opportunities.
If you have further horticultural or arthropod questions contact a UGA Extension Master Gardener Volunteer at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton, 770 836-8546 or online at ccmg@uga.edu.
