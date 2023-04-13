In the first part of this article last month, we talked about the gentler and kinder side of arthropods here in West Georgia. Like everything in life there is a flip side to behavior and attitude on the part of our many-jointed neighbors. We’ll talk about a few and maybe reach a different understanding of how they relate and affect our mutual environment.

The first entry is a dual one since the arthropods we’ll see are basically the same with one glaring difference. The Black Widow (Latrodectus mactans) and the Brown widow (Latrodectus geometricus) now share the same range and exposure. Their bites are both venomous and will cause the same reactions: pain at the site, swelling, and if left untreated, a nasty infection. Neither species is considered life-threatening but prompt medical care is recommended. The difference spoken about is that the Black Widow is shy and almost timid unless irritated, the Brown Widow is aggressive and actually preys on the Black Widow almost to the point where they are becoming rare and almost endangered in some habitats. So be careful, wear gloves and treat our two beautiful predators with compassion.

