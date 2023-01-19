Poor Miss Muffet wasn’t the only one to be frightened away by the appearance of a spider while relaxing on her tuffet. While not everyone is as enamored of arthropods as I am, very few creatures seem to cause extreme reactions as do the spiders and their kin. Yet, they are such an important strand on the web of life that we should learn as much about them as we can.
I’m going to use this space to highlight some of the most common arachnids (yes, that’s what spiders are) that gardeners and the rest of us will probably encounter as winter fades away and we return to our gardening chores. We will proceed from smallest to largest in terms of size and we’ll start by producing some spider facts to remember: almost all spiders are venomous to some extent. It’s how they kill their prey but only a very few are deemed medically significant. Not all spiders make webs: some of them hunt their food. All spiders have eight legs and multiple eyes. By consuming pest insects, spiders are a beneficial and all-natural control that serve us well.
Our first species we’ll meet are possibly my favorite: the jumping spiders (Salticidae spp.). These little guys are very common and are delightful to interact with. Some experts seem to think that these little fellas (and girls) are the most intelligent of their kind and they exhibit a great curiosity when they encounter us. They will allow themselves to be handled (gently please!) and sometimes let you to hand feed them. They do make excellent pets for adults and children.
In the interest of total transparency, our next visitor is not technically a spider. Although they have eight legs and multiple eyes, Harvestmen (Opilidae spp) belong to another group of arachnids called “opilids”. They are very common around the yard and garden, but possess no fangs or venom. Harvestmen (or “daddy-long-legs” as they are sometime called) dine on decaying material and help recycling the debris in our homescapes.
Next on our list of arachnid neighbors is another favorite of mine. If you are digging in your yard or garden and you uncover a tube of silk about one to two feet long, if you take a real close look at the closed end, you’ll probably find some exoskeleton remains. You’ve come across the lair of a spider that doesn’t spin a web nor does it actively hunt for its food. The trapdoor spider (Ctenizidae) waits patiently in its home until a tasty meal wanders by and then it pops open the lid to its burrow and almost faster than the human eye can follow, it dashes out and grabs its dinner and drags it back underground! The spider is about the size of a quarter and is no threat to humans or pets.
Walking through your yard, you may find a beautifully symmetrical web with what appears to be zipper of silk near the bottom and a bright yellow and black jewel about an inch across sitting patiently in the center. The golden orb weaver (Nephilia spp) (and its cousins) is a familiar sight here in West Georgia. This arachnid was the living model for Charlotte of Charlotte’s Web fame. She rebuilds her web anew every morning and is the embodiment of what most folks think of when they think of spiders. Orb weavers come in many different shapes, sizes and colorations, but they are a joy to observe as they add a lovely effect to our gardens as their webs reflect the sunlight from their strands.
Our final (for this week at least) arachnid is our largest and newest spider to grace our environment. The Joro spider (Trichonephilia clavata) is an invasive species that arrived here in 2014 and seems to really like its new home. They can grow to three inches across and their webs will stretch across garden paths and suspend from tree limbs. They have spread rapidly across the southeast from Georgia up through Tennessee and the Carolinas. It’s their method of territorial expansion that has produced to most “concern” as folks are worried about the over-hyped “giant spiders from the sky” stories in the media. The “sky-divers” are very tiny juveniles floating on a strand of silk. They are beautifully resplendent in their greens, reds, yellows and blues and are easy to spot. We will have to wait and see what environmental effects they will have.
If we’ve missed any of your favorites, please leave us some feedback or ask us for further information. If you have further horticultural or arthropod questions contact a UGA Extension Master Gardener Volunteer at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton, 770 836-8546 or email at ccmg@uga.edu.
