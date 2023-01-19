Poor Miss Muffet wasn’t the only one to be frightened away by the appearance of a spider while relaxing on her tuffet. While not everyone is as enamored of arthropods as I am, very few creatures seem to cause extreme reactions as do the spiders and their kin. Yet, they are such an important strand on the web of life that we should learn as much about them as we can.

I’m going to use this space to highlight some of the most common arachnids (yes, that’s what spiders are) that gardeners and the rest of us will probably encounter as winter fades away and we return to our gardening chores. We will proceed from smallest to largest in terms of size and we’ll start by producing some spider facts to remember: almost all spiders are venomous to some extent. It’s how they kill their prey but only a very few are deemed medically significant. Not all spiders make webs: some of them hunt their food. All spiders have eight legs and multiple eyes. By consuming pest insects, spiders are a beneficial and all-natural control that serve us well.

Trending Videos