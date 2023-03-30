Q. I have noticed these beautiful orange flowers all over the side of the road. What are they?

A. What you have been seeing is the ditch lily, Hemerocallis fulva. This is the flower that made me fall in love with plants. I love orange and the ditch lily is a vigorous orange flowered deciduous daylily. The first recorded planting of the ditch lily in the United States was in 1793, but I have had it in every yard since I moved out of my parents’ house. It was the ultimate pass along plant and by the early 20th century it was so commonly found in wild places that it was thought to be a native plant. But the plant was brought over about 2000 years ago from China by doctors as a medicinal specimen.

