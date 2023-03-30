Q. I have noticed these beautiful orange flowers all over the side of the road. What are they?
A. What you have been seeing is the ditch lily, Hemerocallis fulva. This is the flower that made me fall in love with plants. I love orange and the ditch lily is a vigorous orange flowered deciduous daylily. The first recorded planting of the ditch lily in the United States was in 1793, but I have had it in every yard since I moved out of my parents’ house. It was the ultimate pass along plant and by the early 20th century it was so commonly found in wild places that it was thought to be a native plant. But the plant was brought over about 2000 years ago from China by doctors as a medicinal specimen.
The ditch lily is a bright orange with a yellow throat with typical inch wide leaves that arise from a central clump and reach about 2 feet long. The flowers are about 5 inches long and appear well above the foliage in June and July. Their blooms open mid-morning and wither by the end of the day. In the daylily world the ditch lily, Hemerocallis fulva, is also known as the out-house lily and officially the tawny lily. Few daylily specialists consider the ditch lily worth having as a specimen in their collection, but the ditch lily has not changed in over 400 years so for heirloom collectors it is a must. The sterile plant almost never sets seeds so when you find a cluster more than likely they were planted by a gardener.
In 1930 Dr. A.B. Strout began studying daylilies and their reproduction. It was discovered that the ditch lily was a natural triploid with three sets of chromosomes. In the daylily world, breeders work with “dips” (normal plants with 2 sets of chromosomes) or “tets”: (plants with 4 sets of chromosomes). Crossing dips and tets is done to produce a triploid but it is difficult and not desired because it produces sterile offspring. The ditch lily is thought to have arisen spontaneously and was cultivated by a Chinese gardener. This led to the success of modern daylily breeding. Because the ditch lily is a seedless plant all the plants around the world are
clones. Most daylilies grow in well-defined clumps, but the ditch lily produces a long stolon (a modified stem) that runs along for new places to grow.
The ditch lily goes dormant each fall and dies back to the bulb each winter. Ditch lilies are usually found in full sun and can thrive in woodland conditions. They tolerate various soil types and can be found all over the United States. It can be overly aggressive if transplanted into your garden where it will crowd out more timid plants. The ditch lily has been used in urban blight situations where it can outwit weeds when desired. When I have transplanted it into my garden it gets its own area away from other daylilies and plants.
