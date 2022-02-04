Paperbush Edgeworthia chrysantha is a striking garden specimen. In its native China, Edgeworthia Chrysantha, also known as Paper Bush or Yellow Daphne, grows along stream banks and forest edges. For the gardener, it is truly a plant for all seasons, and its striking architectural habit is also worth noting. Because of its size it can fit in most landscapes. Mature bushes are typically an average of 6 feet in height and width. The woody stems may sprawl slightly but are never leggy, and the plants tend to self-regulate to a contained, rounded shape.
When I first discovered Edgeworthia, plants were not as easy to find in nurseries as they are now. Edgeworthia was named as a Georgia Gold Medal Plant in 2008 by the Gold Medal Plant Committee whose goal is to promote the production, sale, and use of superior ornamental plants for Georgia.
Why do I love Edgeworthias? Let me count the reasons. Who wouldn’t love a shrub that has a beautiful form; has showy, yellow blooms in the dead of winter from December to February; has tropical-looking leaves in summer; and has cinnamon-colored bark that contrasts with the flowers when the limbs are bare? Oh, and did I mention the perfumed fragrance that wafts in the winter air from the exotic flowers? Of course, my favorite season for Edgeworthia is winter when the leaves drop to reveal the buds which formed in late summer or early fall. The buds begin swelling late in the year, just as gardeners are getting the winter blues.
My two Edgeworthias have thrived for me. They like rich, organic soil that is consistently moist and well-drained. Edgeworthia is a woodland plant, like azalea and rhododendron. They all demand highly organic, fast-draining soil. You can help woodland plants fight disease by adding plenty of soil conditioner to your clay soil before planting. Both composted hardwood and ground pine bark suppress root rot. They will grow in full sun but do best in areas with filtered sun or shade. Those grown in sun tend to be much lower and tighter, while shady specimens tend to be taller and looser. Although it isn’t picky about light, for optimal flowering more sun is recommended. A south or west facing wall is an ideal planting location because the flowers are susceptible to frost damage. This shrub makes a nice stand-alone specimen or back-of-the-border choice.
Remember that watering deeply once per week allows the soil to dry out between times and thwarts fungal growth. Try fertilizing with an organic nutrient source instead of synthetic fertilizer. Scatter a half-pound of cottonseed meal evenly under the branches of each plant in April after raking out all of the mulch. Replace the mulch with fresh pine straw.
Edgeworthia is a must-have shrub for avid gardeners. They are popular for woodland gardens, border plantings, or even mass plantings. They may also be planted in containers for patios and locations where the fragrance can be enjoyed. If you don’t already grow this highly collectible plant, make some room in your garden, and get one!
If you have any other horticultural questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
