After the Christmas cold front in 2022, I was comparing the cold damage here with my sister-in-law Nancy’s flower beds in Tennessee. We both have been lucky as we mostly planted tough plants, but just like many of you we like to try new plants from time to time. So, a few may have to be replaced this year.
If you were planting a new bed this year, what beautiful plants can I suggest? Here are some of our favorites and most enduring collections.
HAVE COLOR OR BEAUTY IN EVERY SEASON
The ultimate enduring flowerbed should be attractive with a neat, organized appearance every season. In the dark of winter, I suggest evergreen plants with color, berries, and size. My first idea is a mid-size Nandina bush, that is red and bright green in winter, and beautiful in summer. This covers up a pruned rose bush behind it in winter, or an azalea bush with no blooms. Of course, in the very back of the bed, Azaleas, Gardenias and Camelias are wonderful for size and fullness all year long. These can range from 3 – 6 feet or more when growing. They would go in the back or middle of the bed with mid-size and small size plants in front. For the shady spots, add multiple Lenten Rose plants (Helleborus) that can brighten up your dark space, along with bright Hostas. I also love the Fatsia plant in a corner spot for heightened interest. Mine is now ten feet tall and perfect for a large space I have near the laundry room.
When mixing summer and spring color, you can add a tri color Lantana plant that totally disappears in the winter and add spring bulbs or spring perennials to add color as early as possible. Forsythia blooms yellow early in spring. You can also plan on companion plants that come up along with your spring bulbs and perennials. I have buttercups in my back flowerbed, that adds so much to my bulbs when they emerge.
My beloved Daylilies and Irises can survive the coldest of Georgia winters. Irises look delicate, but the Siberian and River Irises are tough. Just keep the bulb beds neat and clean. Keep Roses and Hydrangeas trimmed and picked up after pruning. As my sister-in-law Nancy noted, the “Knock Out” Roses, were not knocked out in the freeze. Roses are not only enduring, but they are beautiful and romantic.
For summer color, don’t forget the Butterfly bushes, Aster, Phlox and Begonia (Begonia grandis ssp.) The colors are vivid, and they bloom for months. Shrub roses can’t be beat for mounds of lasting color.
ADD ROCK, BRICK AND MULCH
To improve the looks of any flowerbed, add interest by adding a walking path, statues, trellises, flag stone or borders on the edges. I have a couple of stone angles in my bed, and they are very photogenic. They get a lot of attention.
For more information about gardening, contact the Master Gardener office at UGA Extension Carroll County office located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton by calling 770-836-8546 or email at ccmg@uga.edu.
