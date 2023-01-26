After the Christmas cold front in 2022, I was comparing the cold damage here with my sister-in-law Nancy’s flower beds in Tennessee. We both have been lucky as we mostly planted tough plants, but just like many of you we like to try new plants from time to time. So, a few may have to be replaced this year.

If you were planting a new bed this year, what beautiful plants can I suggest? Here are some of our favorites and most enduring collections.

Trending Videos