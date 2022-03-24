The most common relationship we have with people is that of friendship. Friends who love flowers and love to share them, have a special kinship with each other. According to FloraQueen, a flower delivery service, there are seven flowers that symbolize friendship: roses, sunflowers, chrysanthemums, irises, gladioli, zinnias, and ivies. Personally, I think any flower can be given to symbolize friendship, so let me just add dahlias to the list.
Two years ago was my first ever attempt at growing dahlias. My friend Debbie gave me about eight dahlia tubers from her sister’s garden. I was so happy to get the dahlia tubers that all my master gardener training went right out the window. It didn't occur to me to ask any questions about them- not even how tall they would get. I planted the tubers blindly or maybe by trial and error. Since it was May and getting pretty late in the spring, I knew I had to get them in the ground immediately or it would be past the “best time to plant.”
I planted the tubers in my backyard garden along the sidewalk as a border, or so I thought. Remember, that important question I forgot to ask? By the first of August, I was amazed when these dahlias grew to be six to seven feet tall. Instead of a border in front of the hydrangeas, they used the hydrangeas as a trellis and then fell all over the sidewalk making it impossible to pass in that direction. I have waited two spring seasons to correct my mistake, so as soon as I see green shoots where the dahlias grew, I know what I have to do. I will be digging them very carefully out of the ground and replanting them along the fence at the back. A trellis and garden twine will definitely be needed to tie up these giant stalks with the small plate-sized blooms.
About Dahlias
Dahlia was previously known as Dahlia x hortensis, now known by the common name(s): Bedding Dahlia; Dahlia. According to the NC State Extension, Dahlias are described as the darlings of the late summer garden. There are 42 accepted species of dahlias available in almost any color: white, shades of pink, red, yellow, orange, shades of purple, and various combinations of these colors. Dahlias are a genus of tuberous plants that are members of the Asteraceae family; related species include the sunflower, daisy, chrysanthemum, and zinnia. They grow from small tubers planted in the spring, or you may find plants in nurseries that were started from tubers. The dahlia flowers can range in size from petite two-inch lollipop-style pom poms to giant fifteen-inch “dinner plate” blooms. The different varieties grow anywhere from a foot tall to six or seven feet tall. Read the information that comes with the tubers or plants because height can make a difference. If no information is known, trial and error can be a good lesson to learn.
When to Plant
Dahlias will struggle in cold soil, so don’t be in a hurry to plant. Wait until all danger of frost is past before planting. If you have the tubers and just can't wait to get them started, you can plant indoors in containers and move outdoors when the ground temperature reaches 60 degrees or after the last frost. Dahlias are considered winter hardy only in Zones 8-11. Some gardeners here in our area, Zone 7B, would agree that if they are heavily mulched, they will come back if left in the ground during the winter. If preferred, you may dig them up and store them indoors for winter.
Where to Plant
Dahlias grow more blooms with six to eight hours of direct sunlight, preferably where they will receive the morning sun. Choose a location with a bit of protection from the wind. Dahlias thrive in rich, well-drained soil. If you have a heavy clay soil, add in sand, peat moss, or manure to loosen the soil texture for better drainage. A soil test is always recommended before fertilizing.
American Dahlia Society
The American Dahlia Society, or ADS, was founded in 1915 and comprises over 70 independent local societies in the US and Canada. Each year the ADS has a national show somewhere in North America hosted by a local society. You may go to dahlia.org to find more information.
If you have other gardening questions or want more information, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.