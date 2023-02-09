Plant Room

Plant Room

 BY Vickie Hamilton

Q: Our youngest moved out last fall to attend college, and we now have an empty room. Several of our friends have a room in their home dedicated to houseplants and a few frost tender annuals they bring inside over winter. I would like to have a similar room in my home for an indoor garden. I need ideas and suggestions on how to set up this room and what to use for shelving and lighting. Also, what is the best way to care for indoor plants? Thanks, G. Jefferies

A: Congratulations on scoring an empty room in your home! We had to enclose our back porch to get an empty room, which is my plant room. Before we created this room, my houseplants, ferns, citrus plants, geraniums, and holiday cacti were scattered all over my downstairs making it difficult to care for so many plants during the winter months. Moreover, the lighting was inadequate, and I lost several plants as a result.

Trending Videos