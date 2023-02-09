Q: Our youngest moved out last fall to attend college, and we now have an empty room. Several of our friends have a room in their home dedicated to houseplants and a few frost tender annuals they bring inside over winter. I would like to have a similar room in my home for an indoor garden. I need ideas and suggestions on how to set up this room and what to use for shelving and lighting. Also, what is the best way to care for indoor plants? Thanks, G. Jefferies
A: Congratulations on scoring an empty room in your home! We had to enclose our back porch to get an empty room, which is my plant room. Before we created this room, my houseplants, ferns, citrus plants, geraniums, and holiday cacti were scattered all over my downstairs making it difficult to care for so many plants during the winter months. Moreover, the lighting was inadequate, and I lost several plants as a result.
When setting up your plant room, consider where to place your plant shelves or tables and how to supply lighting for those areas. A University of Georgia publication written by Bodie Pennisi, Extension Floriculture Specialist, “Growing Indoor Plants with Success” states that light is the most important factor for indoor plant survival. Plants need adequate light to produce food for survival. Outdoor light provided by windows only is not sufficient for plants to thrive. Fluorescent lights or special incandescent lights may be used to supplement the natural light. Also, extending the number of light hours to 16 hours and dark hours to eight hours will help. Check local garden centers and online sources for lights and shelving. A shelf unit measuring 36” W x 72” H x 24” D will work well for most plants. Taller plants may be placed on a table.
Pennisi’s publication emphasizes that “temperature is the second most important factor influencing plant growth in an indoor environment.” Our plant room stays between 62° and 75° most of the winter. Higher temperatures will dry out the plants. To provide humidity for your plants place small pebbles in the plant’s saucer, and fill with a small amount of water. Indoor plants need less water but should be checked often for dryness. If the top 1” of soil is dry, water the plant thoroughly by placing it in a sink or taking it outside on a warm day. If the room seems too warm, open the window a little.
A few things to have on hand are: A notebook to log when you water and fertilize plants and which ones, fertilizer specific to your plant’s needs, and insecticidal soap for mealy bugs, spider mites, scales, and aphids. Check your plants a couple of times per week for these pests. A comfortable chair to sit in and enjoy your indoor garden is a bonus. Have fun putting your garden room together!
Join the Carroll County Master Gardeners for our annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale on May 8, 2023. For more information or assistance with horticultural questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Or at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
