Q. Even though it is still very cool weather, I have weeds with tiny purple flowers popping up in my lawn and flower beds. What are they?

A. Just as there are cool season vegetable crops and bedding plants, there are also cool season weeds. Depending on weather conditions, it is not unusual to see weeds as early as January. I suspect you are seeing Henbit Deadnettle (usually shortened to Henbit), Lamium amplexicaule, or Purple Deadnettle, Lamium purpureum. Both plants are annuals that look similar and appear in our area in late winter into summer.

Trending Videos