Q. Even though it is still very cool weather, I have weeds with tiny purple flowers popping up in my lawn and flower beds. What are they?
A. Just as there are cool season vegetable crops and bedding plants, there are also cool season weeds. Depending on weather conditions, it is not unusual to see weeds as early as January. I suspect you are seeing Henbit Deadnettle (usually shortened to Henbit), Lamium amplexicaule, or Purple Deadnettle, Lamium purpureum. Both plants are annuals that look similar and appear in our area in late winter into summer.
Purple Deadnettle’s common name comes from the fact that its leaves resemble those of the Nettle family with stinging hairs, but the hairs on this weed are “dead” – they do not sting. The triangular shaped leaves are closely crowded together along the stem, each pair of leaves rotated 90° from the pair immediately below or above. Young leaves at the top of the stem are tinted purple, but they turn green as the plant matures. Flowers emerge in whorls above each leaf pair.
Henbit comes by its common name because chickens seem to like it. Too bad deer do not. Henbit’s leaves are rounded and opposite with the upper leaves being sessile, that is, directly attached to the stem. It is from the upper leaves that the pink to purple flower clusters emerge.
Both Henbit and Purple Deadnettle are non-natives from Eurasia that are now found in most of North America. Being members of the mint family, both plants have square stems and leaves that feel hairy to the touch. Neither smells like mint, but like the aromatic mints, the leaves are edible. Imagine this sweet revenge - one is not weeding the flower bed, but harvesting a side dish for dinner. A few words of CAUTION: don’t indiscriminately gather wild plants unless you are sure of their identity, and never from areas where a pesticide or herbicide could have been used.
As the saying goes, a weed is just the wrong plant in the wrong place. You may see Purple Deadnettle as a weed, but others see it as a treasure. I confess that I always leave a small patch of it in the side yard. The flowers are attractive to pollinators, and since there are slim pickings for these beneficial pollinators in the early spring, I give them a food source to get them through the lean times. Later in the season as more nectar sources bloom, I pull up the plants. Lamium purpureum has a cousin that is sold as a bedding plant. With silvery leaves and common names such as Purple Dragon, Trailing White Nancy, or Beacon Silver, it is used as a creeping ground cover for shade.
Since you obviously don’t consider Henbit or Purple Deadnettle treasures, it is time to act. Cool season annual weeds are approaching the end of their reproductive cycle, so pull what you can now so fewer seeds can mature. If there is too much to pull, you may need to consider an herbicide. Read labels carefully and use only the amount specified. More is not better (only more expensive!) and some herbicides are indiscriminate in what they kill while others are selective. Going forward, use of a pre-emergent next December or January will prevent the germination of seeds that matured this spring. When you start receiving the new seed catalogs in late December or early January, or you are taking down the holiday decorations, let that be a reminder to apply the pre-emergent.
If you have gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton or at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
