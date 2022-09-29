Q: When the weather warmed up this year, I transferred my three potted citrus trees outside to spend the summer months and pretty much left them alone. Recently while watering the trees, I noticed small oval shaped insects stuck to the bottom of the leaves and stems. What kind of insect is this, and how do I treat the tree?
A: From your description, it sounds like your citrus trees have an infestation of scale insects. Brown scale insects are small (1/8th inch), oval shaped soft-bodied insects that are brown or black in color. Scales leave a sticky carbohydrate rich sap on the underside of the leaves and stems called honeydew. The honeydew attracts both ants and black sooty mold to the tree. These are two particularly good signs that you have a scale problem. Black sooty mold is a secondary problem of a brown scale infestation. The mold feeds on the honeydew turning the leaves and stems black. If left unattended, scales and black sooty mold can weaken the citrus tree causing the leaves to drop and may eventually kill the trees.
Depending on the size of your citrus trees, removing the scale insects can be time consuming but it is the first step in getting rid of them. The easiest way to remove them is to use a cotton swab, or soft cloth to rub the insects off the leaves and stems. Once you have removed the scale insects, spray the entire tree with insecticidal soap to remove any remaining honeydew and deter leftover ants. When the leaves and stems have dried spray them with Neem oil. Neem oil is a natural pesticide found in the seeds of the Neem tree. Both insecticidal soap and neem oil work by suffocating the scale insects.
While your plants are inside for the winter, check often to ensure that the scale insects have not returned. Scales tend to worsen and become more active in summer, but once you have an infestation it is likely that you may have another one. By checking regularly, you can catch them before they wreak havoc on the tree again. Note that scale is not quickly eradicated and will need to be treated in the same manner each time it returns. Spraying the trees with Neem oil and/or insecticidal soap every two weeks may keep a future infestation from developing.
The UGA Extension office can help to find scale on your tree. Bring the plant, or a stem cutting including leaves, to the office and a Master Gardener volunteer will check it for you. If you have gardening questions, or for information on our 2022 schedule, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton or at 770-836-8546, via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
