Leaves

Scale and ants on leaves of citrus tree. 

 BY Vickie Hamilton

Q: When the weather warmed up this year, I transferred my three potted citrus trees outside to spend the summer months and pretty much left them alone. Recently while watering the trees, I noticed small oval shaped insects stuck to the bottom of the leaves and stems. What kind of insect is this, and how do I treat the tree?

A: From your description, it sounds like your citrus trees have an infestation of scale insects. Brown scale insects are small (1/8th inch), oval shaped soft-bodied insects that are brown or black in color. Scales leave a sticky carbohydrate rich sap on the underside of the leaves and stems called honeydew. The honeydew attracts both ants and black sooty mold to the tree. These are two particularly good signs that you have a scale problem. Black sooty mold is a secondary problem of a brown scale infestation. The mold feeds on the honeydew turning the leaves and stems black. If left unattended, scales and black sooty mold can weaken the citrus tree causing the leaves to drop and may eventually kill the trees.

Trending Videos