Q: My beautiful Camellias and Tea Olives were in bloom until the freezing weather we experienced during the holidays. There is considerable damage to these and other plants in the garden. Can these plants recover?

A: This December, North Georgia experienced the coldest sustained temperatures in a decade. The freezing temperatures and cold, howling winds have done excessive damage to our favorite ornamentals. There is a difference in frost damage and freeze damage: Frost damage results from the liquid inside individual cells freezing and forming ice crystals. The crystals rupture the cell walls allowing the fluid inside to drain out as the temperature rises. Freeze damage happens when severe temperatures at or below 32 degrees continue for a longer period. Freeze damage can happen more quickly. Strong cold winds combined with freezing temperatures can compound the damage. Harsh winds can cause excessive water evaporation (desiccation-when water loss exceeds the amount of water retention), leaving the plant dried out. How fast the freezing temperatures drop can also affect the kind and amount of plant damage.

