Q: My beautiful Camellias and Tea Olives were in bloom until the freezing weather we experienced during the holidays. There is considerable damage to these and other plants in the garden. Can these plants recover?
A: This December, North Georgia experienced the coldest sustained temperatures in a decade. The freezing temperatures and cold, howling winds have done excessive damage to our favorite ornamentals. There is a difference in frost damage and freeze damage: Frost damage results from the liquid inside individual cells freezing and forming ice crystals. The crystals rupture the cell walls allowing the fluid inside to drain out as the temperature rises. Freeze damage happens when severe temperatures at or below 32 degrees continue for a longer period. Freeze damage can happen more quickly. Strong cold winds combined with freezing temperatures can compound the damage. Harsh winds can cause excessive water evaporation (desiccation-when water loss exceeds the amount of water retention), leaving the plant dried out. How fast the freezing temperatures drop can also affect the kind and amount of plant damage.
Cold damage can happen to all parts of the plant including, fruit, stems, leaves, buds, trunk, and roots. The tender soft tissues of exposed leaves, new shoots, buds, and flowers are the first to be damaged. When ice forms inside the plant cells the tissues die leaving brownish-black and mushy exposed parts. Plants with thicker heavier stems, trunks, and roots have a better chance of surviving the damage. Some woody plants may end up with splitting bark due to the cold allowing cankers or structural damage. Plants that are acclimated (gradually exposed to the cold) also have a better chance of survival.
According to UGA Extension Horticulturists, Robert Westerfield and Orville Lindstrom, it is better to examine the damage plants have sustained and then wait a few weeks or until the weather breaks in the spring before pruning or removing damaged plants. Plant survival may depend on the stage of development, stage of growth, and overall health of plants. What looks like a total loss may show signs of new growth as the weather warms. Preventative measures help prevent further damage. Do the research, know your site, have a soil test done, and implement the report findings. Consider choosing cold hardy plants. Westerfield and Lindstrom offer specific suggestions in Winter Protection of Ornamental Plants available at https.//extension.uga.edu/publications C872_7 Winter Protection of Ornamental Plants.
For answers to your gardening questions, contact or visit a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Phone 770-836-8546 or via mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.