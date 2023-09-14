The Carroll County Master Gardeners held their Third Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Carroll County Agricultural Center. It was a warm, sunny day with temperatures in the mid-80’s with a light breeze. Vendors and Master Gardeners began arriving at 6:30 a.m., to set up over 100 booths in preparation for the festival that opened at 9:00 a.m. and ended at 4:00 p.m.
Food trucks arrived at 10:00 a.m. and filled the morning air with various aromas in preparation for a mid-day meal. A variety of tasty dishes for lunch and desserts were prepared by Fowl Play ATL, Butter’dudder, Renegade Chef, and Kona Ice. Several inside vendors sold cookies, candy, popcorn, cake pops, and cotton candy. It’s just not a Fall Festival without cotton candy!
There were a host (over 100) of arts and crafts vendors offering mugs and tumblers, hand sewn items, knitted and crocheted items, woodcrafts, jewelry, hair bows, candles, soaps, lotions, skin care, baked goods (cookies, cake pops, candies), jams, jellies, many seasonal items such as festive fall and Christmas wreaths, and home décor signs. A local beekeeper brought honey to sell, and another brought beeswax products. This year’s vendor area was held inside the Agricultural Center and in the barn behind the main area. This is the second year that the event has been under a covered area. The first year it was held outside in the garden and schoolhouse area.
Each vendor donated an item for the Master Gardener Raffle Table. Raffle baskets were assembled from the donations and tickets were sold for a chance to win each basket. Proceeds from the raffle, the Fall Festival and the Spring Plant Sale are used to fund Camp Dirty Knees, the Junior Master Gardener program, scholarships for students going into agriculture and programs and workshops for the public.
Master Gardeners and local nurseries held a plant sale that included houseplants, native plants, succulents, and bulbs. Several Master Gardeners were on hand to answer questions on fall gardening, growing native plants, and how to plant fall bulbs. Gardeners are always looking for ways to stretch the growing season, and fall is one of the best times to plant spring bulbs and brassicas, such as collards, turnip greens, kale, and lettuce.
The Carroll County 4-H Youth Development sold lemonade, did face painting, and hosted a “Meet the Animals” area for children attending the festival. Lady Bug the horse and Prince Casper the pony was on hand for pictures as well as two cute goats. The 4-H Program is the youth development program of UGA Extension Carroll County. A book mobile from West Georgia Regional Library brought a variety of gardening books and helped festival goers in obtaining new library cards or renewing their current cards. There was even a surprise visit from one of Santa’s helpers!
A shaded seating area was the perfect place to relax and listen to hourly speakers share information and stories. Master Gardener David Weiner spoke on “Where Do All the Bugs
Go When Winter Comes?” and local author Anita Buice captivated attending children by reading one of her children’s books, Anita and The Goatman. Master Gardener Jacqueline Dost spoke on Worm Composting, and Master Gardener Cherry Glover held a “Ask a Master Gardener” question and answer time.
The West Georgia Chapter of Georgia Native Plant Society is holding its Fall Native Plant Sale at the Carroll County Agricultural Center on Saturday, September 16, from 9 to noon.
For more information, or assistance with any horticultural questions you may have, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office, at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton. Phone 770-836-8546 or via E-mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
