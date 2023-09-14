The Carroll County Master Gardeners held their Third Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Carroll County Agricultural Center. It was a warm, sunny day with temperatures in the mid-80’s with a light breeze. Vendors and Master Gardeners began arriving at 6:30 a.m., to set up over 100 booths in preparation for the festival that opened at 9:00 a.m. and ended at 4:00 p.m.

Food trucks arrived at 10:00 a.m. and filled the morning air with various aromas in preparation for a mid-day meal. A variety of tasty dishes for lunch and desserts were prepared by Fowl Play ATL, Butter’dudder, Renegade Chef, and Kona Ice. Several inside vendors sold cookies, candy, popcorn, cake pops, and cotton candy. It’s just not a Fall Festival without cotton candy!