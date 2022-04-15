Q. I am trying to landscape a part of my property that contains a creek. I’m looking for a spring blooming native tree. I have dogwoods elsewhere, but would like to add something a little different. Any suggestions?
- Chrissy P.
A. So glad you are looking for native trees. As natives do well in our area, they can also provide food for birds. As well as pollen and nectar for pollinators. Oh, and you are so fortunate to have a water source on the property as it opens up the opportunity to plant an underused native beauty.
Let me introduce you to the Carolina Silverbell. Halesia Carolina, sometimes classified horticulturally as Halesia tetraptera. The Carolina Silverbell bursts into bloom with striking white flowers in early spring, or in the case of the cultivar called ‘Arnold Pink’, very pale pink flowers. The Carolina Silverbell has a medium growth rate and grows best in part-shade where there is moist, but well-drained soil. Therefore, perfect for along or near the bank of a creek. It is an understory tree which means it thrives under taller trees or at the wood line edges. The tree’s foliage is a nonglossy yellow-green and is finely toothed and oblong. The Carolina Silverbell’s flowers appear in April. True to its common name, the flowers are shaped like bells and hang down from the branches. The yellow anthers look like the clapper of the bell.
In addition to the Silverbell’s showy spring flowers, it has other attributes. At the top of the list is its tolerance of deer browsing – deer seldom find it tasty. It blooms when only a couple of years old, so no waiting for years to see the white bell-shaped flowers. The fall foliage is yellow, and once it goes to sleep for the winter, the Carolina Silverbell shows off the attractive bark that is gray to brown with ridged white streaks. The fruit, though not very attractive to wildlife, is attractive to the eye during most of the winter. It has a nut-like appearance with four-winged ridges, approximately 1.5 inches long. Lastly, the tree is resistant to pests unless it becomes overly stressed from lack of water.
Your Carolina Silverbell would be an attractive and unusual tree with spring and winter interest for your creekside garden and landscape. It will look especially attractive with rhododendrons and azaleas and other shade-loving plants.
In addition to regional native plant nurseries, there are several online plant nurseries that offer Carolina Silverbell. Closer to home you might want to check out the upcoming West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society’s plant sale on April 16. Also, the Master Gardener’s Mother’s Day Plant Sale on May 7 will have generous selections of native and non-native ornamentals, perennials, and trees. Both sales are at the Carroll County Ag Center and will offer an abundance of plants to add to your landscape.
For answers to your gardening questions, contact the Master Gardener Extension Volunteer Office at 770-836-8546, or via e-mail at ccmg@uga.edu or visit at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
