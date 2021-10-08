Chances are you probably know someone who has a Christmas cactus or you’ve owned one yourself. There are actually three types of cactus, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter and are named for their bloom times. However, they can be encouraged to bloom multiple times a year, so they often get labelled as the Christmas variety. Luckily, they all require the same care. The Christmas cactus, or Schlumbergera, is a branching, segmented succulent from Brazil that has tubular flowers that can be pink, red, or white. Many people say they’re quite easy to grow, but I’ve heard of several people who can’t figure out what they’re doing wrong. Let’s go over the reasons your plant might be stressing out.
I think the biggest trick for Christmas cacti is the fact that they have different requirements depending on whether or not they’re blooming. Christmas cacti have bloom cycles that can last from a week to over a month, and they can be manipulated into blooming over and over throughout the year. After they bloom, they like to enter a period of dormancy. To encourage dormancy, decrease their water by watering the top inch of soil and letting the soil get fairly dry again between waterings. For dormancy, keep them in a cooler part of the house like over an air conditioning vent, or in winter you can place it next to a cold window. These cool, dry conditions force it to go dormant, tricking it into preparing to bloom again. One more crucial factor in dormancy is ensuring the cactus gets 12-14 hours of darkness per day.
To “wake” the cactus from dormancy increase watering, temperature, and hours of daylight. Now you’ll be watering the soil more fully, although it’s important to let it drain completely. Empty the tray under the pot so the plant never sits in water too long. They will rot easily in soggy soil. Use a weekly house plant fertilizer per package directions since blooming uses more nutrients. To test the soil to see if it’s ready to water again, use your finger to feel if the top one third of the soil has dried out. Terra cotta pots are great for plants that do not like wet feet, because they’re porous and allow water to evaporate.
In the ideal conditions a Christmas cactus can live for many years. If yours has been around a long time and is looking stressed or is failing to bloom, consider repotting it in fresh soil at the end of a dormancy period. Simply tip the plant out of the pot, tease the old soil from the roots and place it back in the pot tucked in new soil. Water it well with fertilizer to settle the new soil. Christmas cacti can enjoy being outdoors if the temperatures are above 50 degrees and they are not exposed to direct sunlight. When they’re inside the house, they enjoy the humidity of a kitchen or bathroom, but do not like the soil to stay wet.
Pests can be another reason for declining health. Christmas cactus can potentially host mealy bugs, aphids, scale, thrips, spider mites, whiteflies, or fungus gnats. With proper care they are less likely to be affected, but there’s always a chance. These pests are easy to identify with an investigation of the leaves and a quick google search, but a Master Gardener can help you identify them if you contact the UGA Cooperative Extension office in Carroll County.
Conveniently, most of these pests can be controlled with neem oil, an organic insecticide and fungicide made from evergreens. An alternate organic option is an insecticide containing pyrethrin, which is made from chrysanthemums. For a true infestation, take the plant to the sink or hose and wash the leaves, gently rubbing the leaves to remove the majority of insects. You can also use a cotton ball soaked in hydrogen peroxide to gently rub the pests away. After cleaning the leaves, follow the directions on the package for a soil drench, which will treat the plant systemically. Spray the plant as well and repeat spraying as needed until the pests are gone.
When your cactus is healthy and has new growth, it’s the perfect time to propagate new plants from cuttings. The best leaves are bright green, new growth. You may notice between the leaves might have little hairy roots. Cut a piece of plant one to four segments long and plant them almost an inch deep in well-drained soil. Keep the soil barely damp until they’ve developed strong roots. Make sure that small plants have small pots, to ensure they can dry out properly. Christmas cacti would rather be too dry than too wet and be in a too-small pot than too-big.
I hope this helps you master Christmas cactus care and you soon enjoy an abundance of blooms!
