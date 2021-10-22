Q. My caladiums are beginning to look a little droopy. They were beautiful all summer, but now they just look sad. What should I do? Jennifer M.
A. Jennifer, your caladiums are trying to tell you something. Caladiums are tropical plants and native to Central and South America. Being tropical, they like warm temperatures and are perfect to use as a summertime shade annual in our area. As our weather has moved into a new season and the nights are cooler, your caladiums are not very happy, and as you observed, a bit sad looking. After nighttime temperatures reach the forties, they are done showing off their colorful foliage. Your caladiums will not survive much longer.
If you want to save your caladium tubers for next year, dig them now before the leaves have completely lost their color. Lay the tubers out on paper to dry for a week or so. If you planted more than one variety, keep them separate as it will be impossible to tell which is which after drying. After they have dried, remove all the leaves and gently brush any soil from the tubers. Examine them and dispose of any that are damaged or look rotten. Save only the best, discarding the extremely small ones. Place the dried tubers in peat moss, vermiculite, or perlite, and ensure that they do not touch each other. You can layer them in the container. Using a labeled sheet of paper between the layers will keep the varieties separate as well. Store them in a dry, warm place where the temperature will not drop below 50 °F, such as a clothes closet.
According to Clemson University Extension Service, starting with new tubers each year may give better results since second year foliage is usually not as good as the first year. It also advises that white-foliaged caladium tubers tend to store better than those of other types. I’ve had great success saving my caladiums to plant the next summer, but I also realize that after that year they will not be worth saving again. I buy more each year and basically rotate between saving the best from each year and buying a few more.
If you have a warm and bright sun-filled room, some of the caladiums you have dug can be potted and brought in to enjoy during the winter. Plant the tubers in well-draining soil and fertilize regularly. They will once again show off their decorative leaves.
If you have more questions about horticultural issues, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
