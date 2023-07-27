Q. Lately I have found a low-growing weed that is invading my flower beds. I’ve never seen it before. Can you help me identify it? I’ve attached a picture. Sarah K.
A. Thanks for the picture. What you have in your garden is Bowlesia incana, commonly called Hoary or Hairy Bowlesia. If you had tried to describe this weed, there would have been many plants that fit its description, such as Dichondra, Creeping Buttercup (Ranunculus repens), or Creeping Charlie (Glechoma hederacea). All of these, including Bowlesia, have a prostrate growth habit and will invade turf and landscape beds. A picture sent via email or a live sample that is brought into the UGA Extension office really helps with identification.
How to tell the difference? Dichondra has leaves that are shiny and kidney-shaped or as the common name of Pony’s Foot suggests, shaped like the hoof of a pony. Creeping Charlie has scalloped leaves that, when crushed, emit a mint-like aroma. The leaves of Creeping Buttercup and Bowlesia are palmate or palm-shaped, but Creeping Buttercup leaves will feel smooth whereas Bowlesia leaves will feel soft and hairy and have five to nine lobes.
The hairiness of the leaves is the key to identifying your weed as Bowlesia.
Bowlesia is a native plant to the western United States and Mexico and Central and South America. It is in the Apiaceae family of plants that include carrots, celery, parsley, and cilantro, and its leaves contain assorted vitamins. In fact, in early spring folks in the Southwest are known to forage for this edible plant.
I cannot recommend foraging for you as Bowlesia is so similar to plants that are toxic, especially the Creeping Buttercup.
So how did it get to your garden? Most likely seeds hitched a ride in other plant containers or in packing materials. It is now found growing in plant nurseries out of its native range and has migrated to the Southeast. If only it had stayed in its native range, you would not have to deal with it as a weed!
Since your weed has been identified, what do you do? Bowlesia is an annual that likes shady moist spots and begins growth in late winter and early spring.
Since it is an annual, it will set seed and you will see it again and again every year. If you can hand-pull before it sets seed that will help eradicate it. If the Bowlesia is growing in a landscape bed, another option is to carefully apply a non-selective herbicide. However, according to the NC State Extension other members of this family have shown tolerance to some herbicides. Applying a pre-emergent early in the spring to your landscape beds is your best option to keep the Bowlesia seed from sprouting.
For answers to your gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at 770-836-8546, or via e-mail at ccmg@uga.edu or visit the UGA Extension office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
