Q. Lately I have found a low-growing weed that is invading my flower beds. I’ve never seen it before. Can you help me identify it? I’ve attached a picture. Sarah K.

A. Thanks for the picture. What you have in your garden is Bowlesia incana, commonly called Hoary or Hairy Bowlesia. If you had tried to describe this weed, there would have been many plants that fit its description, such as Dichondra, Creeping Buttercup (Ranunculus repens), or Creeping Charlie (Glechoma hederacea). All of these, including Bowlesia, have a prostrate growth habit and will invade turf and landscape beds. A picture sent via email or a live sample that is brought into the UGA Extension office really helps with identification.