The Big Three 

I was standing on the edge of a wooded lot talking to the workmen who were clearing the lot for a house. I looked around and I saw a big patch of green, healthy poison ivy. As I pointed it out,

the workmen told me that they did not worry about poison ivy as much as they worried about “Thunderwood.” My initial response was “Huh.” As you can tell I am a very articulate person. We do not have Thunderwood in Pennsylvania, so I went home and googled it. Surprise, surprise!! It is known to the rest of the country as Poison Sumac.

