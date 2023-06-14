Q: My kids just finished this year’s Camp Dirty Knees at the Ag Center. What kind of activities are available for the curious and motivated kids for the rest of the year?
A. First of all, thank you and your family for participating in Camp Dirty Knees. It is one of our most popular programs. All kids have dreams and aspirations, and programs like Camp Dirty Knees help foster those dreams.
Not everyone can become an astronaut, Nobel Prize winner, or intrepid explorer of strange new worlds, but: you can use your eyes and ears to benefit research scientists around the state, country, and globe by being a citizen scientist. Bird watchers, stargazers, bug finders, animal minders: there are dozens (if not hundreds) of programs that cry out for participants and desperately need the general public to help them. Research scientists and their institutions around the country and around the world repeatedly praise the citizen scientist programs that add value and support to the work they do. Everything from counting and notating amphibian populations in New York through the Department of Environmental Conservation, growth rates and spreads of invasive species of plants in Florida through the Environmental Laboratory at the University of Florida, and, of course, the famous Cornell Lab of Ornithology Backyard Bird Count every year. Thousands of observers sign up online and report the sightings of every species of bird that enters their yards and gardens. The counts don’t have to be fanatically accurate: the survey is designed to give a quick snapshot of avian populations around the country. This program helps the folks at Cornell track the movements, growth, and decline of our American birds across a wide swath of our country. They can then crunch the numbers and obtain a pretty good idea of the state of our feathered friends and how they are faring in our modern world.
The Unistellar Network of amateur star-gazers with their backyard telescopes aided by the explosive rise of really good optics on cellular phones and quantum leaps in the quality of affordable digital cameras, the possibilities of fantastic discoveries only await the turning of those lenses skyward. Grab your family and take them out on a clear moonless night and gaze up in awe at the spectacular sky show that Mother Nature puts on for you.
You can even participate in a fun program conducted by The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) measuring and reporting via a computer link, the amount of daily precipitation in your area. The program is called CoCoRHaS (Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network). It collects data from all around the US, Canada, and the Bahamas, and uses it to build predictive models of weather patterns. If you join, they provide you with a nifty rain gauge and instructions on setting it up and reporting.
But of the most interest to our friends and neighbors in our own area is a fascinating program that is rapidly approaching for you and your family to participated in. Sponsored and promoted by our own UGA Extension Service and supported by the College of Agriculture and Environmental Science of the University of Georgia, on August 18 and August 19. The Great Southeast Pollinator Census will be conducted in locations all around the state. From the Trial and Experimental demonstration gardens of UGA Athens and Griffin to the Buffalo Creek Gardens here in Carrollton to school, community, and home gardens throughout Georgia, citizen scientists of all ages will be counting and observing our native pollinators at work and recording the results for later study.
Here in Carroll County, the UGA Extension office has counting guides and forms available at the Ag Center so just come on by and pick one up. The Census count at the Buffalo Creek Gardens here in Carrollton on August 18 and 19 is open to the general public.
For more information on the Great Southeast Pollinator Census go to www.ggapc.org for counting sheets, educational resources, and to submit your data collection.
More information is available from the Carroll County Master Gardeners by calling 770-836-8546 or email ccmg@uga.edu. Please come out and join us for this very important program and become a citizen scientist. The world will thank you for your effort.
