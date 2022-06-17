Balloon Flowers (Platycodon grandiflorus) have always been one of my favorite perennials. Their unopened flower buds look like little green hot air balloons. When I see them, I cannot help but smile. When the flowers open, they turn into a pretty blue, star-shaped flowers. I am starting to see them more often as I travel around Carroll County. They are members of the family Campanulaceae, which consists of 84 genera and 2,400 species. Balloon flowers are herbaceous flowering perennials and are the only member of the genus Platycodon. The term platycodon means “flat bell” which is an accurate description of the opened flowers.
Balloon flowers are small compact plants with a maximum height between 1 to 2 feet and a spread of 1 to 1.5 feet. They are perfect as accent plants in the garden, or they can be used as border plantings. Use them to add color to your rock garden or plant them in containers around your deck or patio.
These plants will thrive in the sun or partial shade. They can grow in zones 3-8 and they like temperatures between 60 and 80 degrees. Here in Georgia, they do well if they can get shade in the afternoon. These plants like well-drained, slightly acidic soil. Balloon flowers can tolerate dry conditions, but they prefer plenty of moisture. Platycodons can be grown using light to moderate fertilizer which can be delivered using either water-soluble or controlled-release fertilizers. These plants are relatively free of serious problems. Occasionally, aphids, spider mites, and whiteflies may appear, but they seem to cause only minor damage to the plant. Balloon flowers are disease resistant. They are also deer resistant and are a favorite of bees, birds, and butterflies.
This is not a great plant to divide and share. They have a long taproot and do not like to be transplanted. The roots are not aggressive, but this plant will vigorously self-sow, with new shoots popping up each spring. If you do decide to divide them, do not dig up the whole plant. Instead, slice off a piece of the plant with a knife making sure that you get a piece of the root.
These plants are important as garden ornamentals. They are mostly native to cool, temperate areas of East Asia. Even though I try to plant native plants that are adapted to our hot, humid Georgia climate, I cannot resist adding these little balloon flowers, that pop when you squeeze the balloons, to my garden. They make me smile and being in your garden should make you smile. Add balloon flowers to your garden and see if they make you smile too.
For more information or assistance with any horticultural questions you may have, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Phone 770-836-8546 or via E-mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
