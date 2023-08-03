Q. Aloe vera is a plant I will always have in and around my home. I only started growing them two years ago when I was given a 2-year-old plant. For the first time I just divided, transplanted, and repotted the four ‘pups’ the mother plant produced. I really like working with the Aloe plant, trying my hand at propagating, and adding to my beginning collection. I have looked for additional info on more advanced or alternative propagating techniques but more times than not the information is about propagating herbaceous plants/trees and not about Aloes. Can you help by pointing me in the right direction to info, sharing with me what you know and how you work with propagating Aloe vera.

A. Aloe Hello! Certainly! I would be happy to help as well as to share a few things to know about propagating aloe plants. Whenever there is a new house plant I am interested in growing and learning more about, I turn first to the UGA Research Publications and Bulletins. My journey with Aloes has been no exception. UGA Publication Bulletin 1318, Pennisi, S. V. (n.d.). Growing Indoor Plants with Success. UGA Cooperative Extension. https://extension.uga.edu/publications/detail.html?number=B1318&amp;title=growing-indoor-plants-with-success#Cultural helped lay my foundation for a comprehensive overview and summary of cultural care practices for growing indoor plants. I quote from the introduction of that publication, “To be a successful indoor gardener, you need to understand how the interior environment affects plant growth and how cultivation differs from growing plants outdoors.” It continues to identify by naming and explaining the factors that affect plant growth, “Plant growth is affected by light, temperature, humidity, water, nutrition, and soil.”