Q. Aloe vera is a plant I will always have in and around my home. I only started growing them two years ago when I was given a 2-year-old plant. For the first time I just divided, transplanted, and repotted the four ‘pups’ the mother plant produced. I really like working with the Aloe plant, trying my hand at propagating, and adding to my beginning collection. I have looked for additional info on more advanced or alternative propagating techniques but more times than not the information is about propagating herbaceous plants/trees and not about Aloes. Can you help by pointing me in the right direction to info, sharing with me what you know and how you work with propagating Aloe vera.
A. Aloe Hello! Certainly! I would be happy to help as well as to share a few things to know about propagating aloe plants. Whenever there is a new house plant I am interested in growing and learning more about, I turn first to the UGA Research Publications and Bulletins. My journey with Aloes has been no exception. UGA Publication Bulletin 1318, Pennisi, S. V. (n.d.). Growing Indoor Plants with Success. UGA Cooperative Extension. https://extension.uga.edu/publications/detail.html?number=B1318&title=growing-indoor-plants-with-success#Cultural helped lay my foundation for a comprehensive overview and summary of cultural care practices for growing indoor plants. I quote from the introduction of that publication, “To be a successful indoor gardener, you need to understand how the interior environment affects plant growth and how cultivation differs from growing plants outdoors.” It continues to identify by naming and explaining the factors that affect plant growth, “Plant growth is affected by light, temperature, humidity, water, nutrition, and soil.”
Table 3. in the publication provides a list of more than two hundred indoor plants and towards the end, three common aloes are identified by their botanical name, common name, and with cultural care guidelines to actively grow the indoor plants using a coded matching matrix of the six factors that affect their growth. I am taking the time to walk you through some of the publication’s details because there are two things I want you to take away: 1. The research publication is a good houseplant growing reference; and 2. The six factors that affect plant growth affect the success and ease of propagating aloes. There are over three hundred species of this African origin succulent plant of the Asphodelaceae (Liliaceae) family. The most common and popular species we see as houseplants are the three identified in Table 3., Aloe aborescens, common name Candelabra Plant, Aloe barbadensis, common name Medicine Plant, and Aloe brevifolia, common name Brevifolia Aloe. As you can see in the picture I have a wall of 22 Aloe barbadensis in a bright room in my home and the oldest plant is just over 4 years old. I have another mother plant with ‘pups’ that are screaming to be propagated and repotted by the easiest and most successful aloe propagation technique known as division, which you have tried and just completed.
Propagating this quirky looking plant is a sustainable, cost-effective way to always have some around especially with attention grabbing headlines now days focused on aloe’s medicinal, cosmetic and air purifying benefits. Oh, and did you know 20 Aloe plants can convert the same amount of CO2 into oxygen as a tree? So, just like you, I always intend to have Aloe plants around my home.
I found and used two video references that surprised me with their content and helped me on my aloe propagation journey that gave me a front row seat to better understanding a bit more of the advanced steps and skills in propagating aloes other than the easy ‘pups’ with roots division. The first, The Aloe Vera Garden. (2020a, December 20). How To Make Aloe Vera Cuttings Grow Roots Without Water and Soil [Video]. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_I4iT1OQXI, demonstrates propagating aloes with or without stem roots, and with or without water or soil. This video is on a channel and there are more videos that are very worthwhile browsing and following along since you are planning future propagation projects for your aloes. Next is the video reference showing the method of propagations known as air layering, King Maker Dinesh. (2023, June 21). Propagate Aloe vera by Air layering _ Try to grow aloe vera leaf [Video]. YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JF7I04HQ9t4. Air layering like the stem cutting and stem leaf propagation take longer (2-4 months for rooting) and have shown at times not to be as successful propagating as the easy division of ‘pups’ with roots technique. So, get ready to get your hands dirty again, because all of the aloe propagating techniques are so much fun.
Call your UGA Extension office at (770)836-8546 to talk with the agriculture and natural resource agent, and a master gardener if you have more questions.
Also, you can make a visit to the UGA Extension office to pick up a copy of the referenced UGA Publication 1318 and while you are there, you are welcome to pick up information on the Third Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival scheduled for September 9, 2023. So please mark your calendars from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. Save the date and time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.