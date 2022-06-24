Q. I read an advertisement that mentioned growing crops under solar panels. Is it possible or just a whacky way to persuade folks to buy solar panels?
A. I think I saw some of the same information. I had to wonder myself, is this just a sales pitch?
Turns out that researchers at several universities and the US Departments of Energy and of Agriculture think it is feasible. The use of land for both agriculture and solar photovoltaic energy generation is called agrivoltaics.
In January 1982, Adolph Goetzberger and Armin Zastrow published an article in the International Journal of Solar Energy entitled, “On the Coexistence of Solar-Energy Conversion and Plant Cultivation” In the article the authors discussed the competition that would develop between use of crop land and the production of solar power. In 2004, Akira Nagasima of Japan developed prototypes and began to put into practice photovoltaic systems and farming. Japan, being a country in which land was at a premium, agrivoltaics was a viable solution to growing crops and generating electricity in the same fields.
As the demand for using solar power to generate electricity has increased, more and more solar farms are appearing. You’ve seen them, or at least pictures of them that show acres and acres of solar panels, not an idyllic scene. Some of the land was originally used for commercial buildings, but much of the land was used for cultivating crops or as pasture.
Most crops need lots of sunlight, and solar panels can reduce the amount of light that reaches a plant. However, by raising the panels to a height of six to ten feet, the amount of light that reaches a crop increase. The added height also allows farming equipment and people to maneuver around and under the panels. Granted, large scale mechanized planting and harvesting would not be feasible but for smaller farms it is practical.
Another consideration in agrivoltaics is that crops grown under solar panels have a reduced rate of evaporation in summer thereby decreasing the amount of irrigation needed. The plants stay happier and less stressed. Beginning 2019, through the University of Arizona’s Extension Service, local farmers helped with trials to determine the optimum crops for growing under solar panels. So far, the trials have shown that leafy crops such as lettuce, basil, chard, and kale seem to grow well. The low light causes the leaves to grow larger to capture more light. That is a plus as these crops are grown for their leaves.
Of note, is a program located in Longmont, Colorado, called Jack’s Solar Garden (https://www.jackssolargarden.com) As was the case of many small farms, the twenty-four-acre family farm had become less and less profitable. A visionary grandson decided he wanted to not only give new life to the farm, but also to the community. Through partnerships with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Colorado State University, and the University of Arizona, he established Jack’s Solar Garden. The enterprise continues to research and provide information to the public about agrivoltaics. The farm holds instructional tours and cultivates crops. A local Audubon chapter created a living fence around the 3200 solar panels by planting trees, shrubs, and a pollinator garden around the perimeter of the panels to help feed the local birds and bees. In addition, the farm donates enough of its generated electricity to the Boulder Housing Authority to give ten homes free electricity bill credit for twenty years. In the case of Jack’s Solar Garden, agrivoltaics has demonstrated that solar panels and farming can co-exist.
Another development in agrivoltaics is the use of the area between the panels as grazing land. A study at the University of Oregon found that grazing sheep within solar panel arrays are compatible. The panels provided shade for the livestock and the sheep kept the grass and weeds in check so no mowing between panels was necessary on the solar farm. At some research centers, native grasses and wildflowers have been planted between panel rows in hopes that the bees and other pollinators that visit will help pollinate surrounding farm crops.
Are there disadvantages to agrivoltaics? Certainly. Foremost is the high cost and installation of the panels. Another disadvantage is that photovoltaic systems are technologically complex and require knowledgeable professionals to install and repair the panels. And admittedly, the panels are not a pleasant sight to behold.
The average backyard gardener probably won’t be rushing out to put up panels, but it isn’t a whacky idea to think about farming and solar panels as non-competitive entities. Although the field of agrivoltaics is still in its infancy and research continues, there is hope that solar generation and agriculture can co-exist.
For answers to your gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at 770-836-8546, or via e-mail at ccmg@uga.edu or visit the UGA Extension office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.