Bowdon Red Devils - RB Jordan Beasley - Rushed for 249 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-16 win over Bremen.

Carrollton Trojans - RB Kimauri Farmer - Rushed for 198 yards and had two receiving touchdowns in a 33-13 win over Rome.

Central Lions - QB J.R. Harris - Went 12-20 passing for 155 yards and a touchdown and added 70 yards and two touchdowns rushing in a 42-7 win over Hampton.

Temple Tigers - RB C.J. Gray - Rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns in a 57-21 win over Chattooga.

Villa Rica Wildcats - KR/RB Jaiden Terry - Rushed for 130+ yards, one touchdown and a two-point conversion and had a 55-yard kickoff return in a 24-23 win over Northgate.

