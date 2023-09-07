Q. What is a great shrub that is beautiful as well as a good food source for the birds?
A. If you are trying to entice birds, pollinators, and other small critters to your garden, the Purple Beautyberry, Callicarpa americana, is the perfect choice. This is a woody, deciduous shrub that will grow in full sun to part shade, but avoid full shade-it may not produce blooms and berries in too much shade. While it prefers moist soil, with good drainage, it can occasionally tolerate dry conditions. I don’t think I’ve ever had to give mine any supplemental watering and I know we don’t water those at the trails at Buffalo Creek.
While some consider the blooms to be somewhat insignificant, I find them very appealing. They are small (less than one inch) across, but form clusters that wrap around the stems where the leaves meet the leaves. They first open as white, then gradually change to a light purple/lavender color. I believe that some varieties have pink or white blooms. Blooms appear from June through July, although with this strange weather we’ve had this year, those at Buffalo Creek have just started blooming this past week, the last week of August. Bees and butterflies are attracted to the blooms and the shrub is a host plant for Spring Azure butterflies and Snowberry Clearwing moths. The caterpillars of these butterflies and moths provide protein for fast growing baby birds.
The berries are a vivid purple formed in clusters along the branches. The best way to describe the berries is to say they are ‘electric purple’. Songbirds including American Robins, Brown Thrashers, Purple Finches, and Eastern Towhee can be seen plucking a meal from this shrub. In addition, foxes, opossum, raccoons and squirrels eat the berries. And sometimes, people consume the berries in the form of Beautyberry jelly.
While many sources describe this shrub as 3-8 ft. tall and 3-6 feet wide, I have found that those on Buffalo Creek Trail and in my back yard can reach heights of 10 feet or more and about that same width. But that just means more limbs for more blooms and berries!
Leaves are a medium green, but provide gold/yellow color in the fall. When crushed, the leaves produce a chemical that can repel mosquitoes, ticks and fire ants. This has been verified by laboratory tests. Farmers once placed crushed leaves under the harness of their horses and mules to repel mosquitoes. Native Americans use the roots, leaves, and branches to treat malaria and rheumatism. The roots are used to treat dysentery and dizziness. I have never tried any of these applications, so I can’t vouch for their efficacy.
The only real work, other than sitting in a chair to watch the bird activity as they eat the berries, is a good pruning. Since they bloom on new wood, pruning to as short as one foot in the winter will generate new growth that will produce the flowers and berries.
Uses of beautyberry in the landscape are wide and varied. They do well as mass plantings in a large landscape, can be used effectively in naturalized areas and along the edges of ponds. Children’s gardens, native gardens, pollinator gardens, and butterfly gardens will all make fine homes for these wonderful shrubs.
I learned the hard way that these are very easy to propagate from seeds. I cut back the limbs last fall and laid them aside for a couple of days before taking them to my compost pile. This year, all those seeds that dropped while they were on the ground sprouted and have been potted for one of our native plants sales. Last count was 79, with more still in the ground waiting to be dug and potted. I won’t be doing that again!
The West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society will be hosting their fall native plant sale at the Ag Center in Carrollton on September 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. This year we are expecting eight vendors and some craftsmen selling their creations. Admission is free but beware-plants will be flying out of there and you may just have to dodge a few dedicated shoppers.
