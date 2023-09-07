Beauty berry

Beauty berry

Q. What is a great shrub that is beautiful as well as a good food source for the birds?

A. If you are trying to entice birds, pollinators, and other small critters to your garden, the Purple Beautyberry, Callicarpa americana, is the perfect choice. This is a woody, deciduous shrub that will grow in full sun to part shade, but avoid full shade-it may not produce blooms and berries in too much shade. While it prefers moist soil, with good drainage, it can occasionally tolerate dry conditions. I don’t think I’ve ever had to give mine any supplemental watering and I know we don’t water those at the trails at Buffalo Creek.