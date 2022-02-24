A few years ago on Ash Wednesday, our campus ministry set up a table in a busy common area of the university campus. I didn’t know whether people would stare in curiosity or approach with humility, ready to have ashes imposed on their forehead. A big posterboard sign displayed our presence: Ash Wednesday, Come and Get Your Ashes. I had prepared a folded liturgy with Scripture and prayers and a picture of a prayer labyrinth you could trace with your finger. We wanted people to have something tangible to take with them, along with the black smudge on their skin. It was time to begin the Lenten journey.
Some people understood immediately what we were offering. One man, a non-traditional student, came up, lifted his hair, smiled and said, “It’s been such a long time. I grew up in the Catholic Church, but I’ve been gone awhile. Would you give me ashes?” Of course. No matter how distant from faith we become, God can draw us back in this annual ritual of repentance. Ashes signify a turning from evil and sin toward God’s grace. It need only be the slightest turn for God to catch us and pull us toward goodness and hope. God can take our little and multiply it. The story of five loaves of bread and two small fish, found in all four Gospels, demonstrates the miracle of Christ’s abundant grace. You can feed 5000 people or more if you give what you have to Jesus.
Of course, some people wondered at the strangeness of someone painting a black cross with their thumb on a stranger’s face, let alone praying together in the open. Was this some kind of religious cult? They might have swung a bit wide of us, careful not to get caught looking back in fascination. You can find all kinds of people doing all kinds of things on a college campus. I heard about a group who showed up at another school to harass all the women, yelling disparaging words about their clothing and their supposed need to be saved from the path of going to college. They chastised them, not knowing anything about their stories. On a public campus, free speech is protected. You can understand why some people steer clear of public displays of faith.
Our Ash Wednesday station was not that kind of demonstration. In fact, it wasn’t a demonstration at all. It was an invitation, an offering of grace for anyone who might want to receive a sign meant to remind us of our mortality. We are born of dust, and to dust we will return. Ashes on Ash Wednesday remind us that life is sacred and fragile, we are creatures capable of great good and great evil. An invitation to repent is not punitive. To turn away from sin liberates us for something better, a more perfect way of love.
As I looked into the eyes of the lapsed Catholic brother, I couldn’t say all of that to him, but I could smile and offer to pray with him. This public space became an intimate encounter with the living Christ. There were tears in his eyes. I didn’t question him, only reminded him that he was a child of God, forgiven and loved. Confession doesn’t always need words.
This week, Christians around the world will make the turn toward the cross. For six weeks, we will keep a holy Lent through fasting and prayer and acts of self-giving. This is not, however, a season of deprivation. Instead, it’s a season of introspection and paying attention. Stripped to our common humanity, we become pilgrims seeking a path of grace and love. We focus on the most basic acts of faith, love of God and love of neighbor. We pray for peace and justice in the world. We put our prayers into action, serving others. We fast to remind ourselves that one does not live on bread alone but by the Word of God that gives life to all.
