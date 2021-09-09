Do you like Coca-Cola? Then you can indirectly thank Carroll County, because the man who made Coke popular, the one who made the Georgia-based soft drink a global brand, was born right here.
You’re welcome.
No, Asa Candler of Villa Rica did not invent Coca-Cola. But he did buy the formula for the drink from a down-on-his-luck fellow pharmacist named John Pemberton. Within 30 years, Candler turned that investment into a personal fortune and made Coca-Cola a household name through aggressive marketing and ruthless attacks on competitors.
He later walked away from the company to concentrate on banking and politics, eventually becoming mayor of Atlanta. But he never strayed too far from Carroll County, where he was born and many of his 10 siblings remained.
The father of them all was Samuel Charles Candler, who before the Civil War was a planter, merchant, and politician, serving in both the Georgia House and Senate. He was a delegate from Georgia to the Democratic National Convention in 1860, which was split that year over the issue of slavery. The election of Abraham Lincoln provoked Southern states to leave the union and the Civil War began.
The war was not good for the Candler family, who saw much of their fortune lost. The war had also interfered with Asa Candler’s education, but he learned the trade of “prescriptionist” and went to Atlanta. He married Lucy Howard and they began to raise four sons and a daughter as he became a mildly successful pharmacist.
Enter John Stith Pemberton, pharmacist, former Confederate soldier — and a morphine addict, due to the painful injuries he sustained during the war. Determined to break that addiction and still ease his pain, Pemberton began to experiment with various substances.
He came across a popular concoction called “Mariani’s Wine,” a combination of coca leaves and wine, and made his own version, called “Pemberton’s French Wine Coca.” As you may already have guessed, the active ingredient of Pemberton’s brew was cocaine.
But when Fulton County enacted prohibition (34 years ahead of the 18th Amendment), Pemberton’s recipe became illegal — due to the alcohol, not the cocaine. So, he replaced the wine with a sugar syrup and debuted “Coca-Cola” in 1886, promoting it as a temperance drink.
But not long after Coca-Cola entered the market, Pemberton fell ill and became nearly bankrupt. He began selling rights to his formula. It was Asa Candler who, in 1888, stepped up to buy the remaining rights, eventually paying Pemberton $1,750 — the equivalent of $47,230 in today’s money.
Candler proved to be an incredibly savvy businessman and began to aggressively market the product across the country.
Coca-Cola was first sold as a syrup to be mixed with soda water at pharmacies. As such, it was marketed as a health drink. One of the first challenges Candler had to meet was that the coca leaf extract that was part of the formula was not addictive.
Cocaine was legal in the United States up until 1914, but the inclusion of coca leaf extracts in commercial products was already controversial. The Coca-Cola Company today claims cocaine was never a part of the formula, but on June 13, 1891, Candler himself replied to a complaint about Coca-Cola in a letter to the Atlanta Constitution. He wrote that the coca leaf portion of the formula was so diluted by the time it reached a consumer that it “would not produce any decided effects attributable to cocaine.”
The success of Coca-Cola also drew competitors, some of whom were not so scrupulous about how much kick they put in their formulas. They also didn’t mind if the names of their products were confused with Coca-Cola, so there were such products as “Kos Kola,” “Cold-Kola,” and even “Koca-Nola,” also invented by an Atlanta pharmacist and which was proven to have serious health concerns.
By 1908, Candler had won a major court ruling over the trademark infractions, and in 1909, enforcers of the new Pure Food and Drugs Law had gone after the makers of drinks with far more buzz than Coke ever had.
When Candler first began selling his syrup to pharmacists, he had conceived of Coca-Cola only as a fountain drink and only to be sold during the hot months of summer. But there were others who could see further, and in 1899 two Chattanooga lawyers — Benjamin Thomas and Joseph Whitehead — persuaded Candler that Coke could be pre-mixed, bottled, and sold year-round.
Candler agreed to the partnership and sold the bottling rights for $1 dollar. It proved to be one of his best marketing moves because quite soon there were bottling companies all over the country.
Including his hometown. In 1903, the Villa Rica Coca-Cola Bottling Co. was founded, dividing its sales territory between the Carrollton bottling company and one in Rome. Curiously, VR bottlers originally operated as the Villa Rica Electric Light and Power Company because they also operated a 500-volt DC generator that powered a few houses and Villa Rica streetlights.
There were still competitors, and some of them operated in Carroll County as well. The largest was the Chero-Cola bottling works, which operated above Carrollton’s Coca-Cola warehouse on what is now Bradley Street.
To defeat this new wave of competition, Candler started one of his own: a contest to design a new, distinctive bottle for Coke that could not be confused with the round or square bottles used by his rivals. The winner was the Root Glass Co. of Indiana, who came up with the curved, green glass bottle that became familiar to everyone.
Then there was the advertising. In 1894, a mural promoting Coca-Cola was painted on the wall of a Cartersville, Georgia, pharmacy. The practice caught on, and there were thousands of similar signs painted across the country. That includes several that were installed in Carroll County, including the one that remains on the side of the William Johnson Sweet Potato Barn, just outside Roopville on Highway 27.
Those signs could not just be painted — they had to be applied according to a very specific set of rules established by the Coca-Cola company, rules that required an exact reproduction of the product, the distinctive Spencerian script of its name, and even the colors of red and green.
For 31 years, Candler was in control of the literal fortunes of Coca-Cola, but as the second decade of the 20th century began, his attention was drawn into other directions. These included real estate and banking, and in 1916 Candler was elected Mayor of Atlanta.
By 1919, Candler and his family sold their interests in Coca-Cola to the Woodruff family, and it was Robert Woodruff who turned the business into a global enterprise.
Candler remained a frequent visitor to Carrollton and maintained a low-key lifestyle punctuated by enormous acts of philanthropy, such as the $7 million he gave to Emory University. In 1929, after a few years of bad health, he passed away.
