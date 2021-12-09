Then was fulfilled what had been spoken through the prophet Jeremiah:
“A voice was heard in Ramah,
Wailing and loud lamentation,
Rachel weeping for her children;
She refused to be consoled,
because they are no more.”
Matthew 2:17-18
As I write this, there have been 79,604 deaths and injuries attributed to gunfire in our country this year, according to Soul Box Project, a non-profit organization that combines art and raising awareness of the epidemic of gun violence in the U.S. An article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on October 19th shared the story of an exhibition of 200,000 hand-folded origami Soul Boxes on the Mall in Washington, D.C. in mid-October. The boxes were folded by volunteers, family members who have lost loved ones, and survivors whose lives were changed forever. The exhibit was titled, “This Loss We Carry.”
I read the article and looked up the website of Soul Box Project. The idea came to Portland, Oregon artist Leslie Lee after the Las Vegas night club shooting in 2017. She was overwhelmed by yet another mass shooting and wanted to do something. As an artist, she thought about how to visualize the enormity of the loss. She chose origami paper boxes because they are inexpensive, lightweight, and easy to make. Anyone could participate in the project as it traveled around the country. There are even directions for making the boxes on the website.
How many of us have felt helpless in the face of another tragic act of violence? Leslie Lee found a way to turn her sense of helplessness into a beautiful tribute and experience that invites us to see the magnitude of gun violence in our nation. According to the Soul Box website, over half of gun deaths are suicides. As a pastor, I’ve been personally touched by such a loss. Folding a box won’t bring someone back, but thousands of people folding boxes becomes a demonstration of hope that we could do something to prevent such loss.
Speaking of loss, December 1 was World AIDS Day. Years ago, when another virus was ravaging our communities, a man named Cleve Jones wanted to remember his friends who had died. Like Leslie Lee, he wanted the country to see the devastating impact of AIDS. The NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt was first displayed on October 11, 1987 on the Mall in Washington, D.C. There were 1,920 panels, each bearing the name of someone who had died. Today, the quilt contains over 50,000 panels and weighs 54 tons. To keep awareness alive, the National AIDS Memorial launched a virtual tour of the quilt in 2020, making the connection with the Coronavirus pandemic. The CEO of the Memorial says, “Bringing the Quilt virtually we hope its power and beauty can serve that same purpose for those who are experiencing loss and grief due to Covid-19."
There is spiritual power in these visual memorials that invite us to keep vigil over suffering, grief and loss. Whether it’s a wall of Soul Boxes or a quilt of NAMES, the visual memorials of those we have lost invite us into sacred time and space. They bear witness to the deep suffering of our world and the senseless deaths of too many people. This week, I will fold four boxes and write these names: Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling. And then, I will fold one more box and write the name of Jesus. The baby born in Bethlehem grew up to be a teacher and prophet who stood against the violence and hatred of the world. He gave his life as a witness to the truth that we are created to love and be loved. The story continues in all of us who are willing to do the work of love in the world. We can start by folding a box to help carry the loss. And then, we can do the hard work that will prevent more boxes and names from being added. Reach out, speak up, help someone know that the light shines in the darkness.
