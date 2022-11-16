The massive success of writer-director Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” in 2019 was a welcome victory for original storytelling in a sea of reboots, remakes and superhero flicks. Yes, the filmmaker was clearly inspired by Agatha Christie novels, the Clue board game and the late, great Angela Lansbury’s “Murder, She Wrote.” However, he modernized the whodunit genre in inventive, refreshing ways and it’s always nice to see that kind of creativity rewarded at the box office.
A follow-up was inevitable since actor Daniel Craig relished playing southern-fried private detective Benoit Blanc (a spirited departure from his stoic, brooding James Bond) and Johnson mentioned in several interviews that he had a bunch of ideas for future cases. What most people didn’t expect was for Netflix to back an armored car full of cash into Johnson’s driveway, bankrolling two sequels for the streaming service.
The first of them, “Glass Onion,” opens in theaters next Wednesday for an exclusive, one-week engagement before hitting Netflix on December 23. Although technically a sequel since Craig returns as Blanc, it works as a totally standalone movie. Even if you haven’t seen “Knives Out,” there’s nothing to stop you from enjoying the detective’s latest exploits.
This time, Blanc finds himself visiting the Greek estate of Miles Bron (Edward Norton), an Elon Musk-style billionaire who has invited his disparate assortment of pals to participate in a murder mystery weekend. They include his former business partner Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe); Connecticut governor/senate candidate Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn); scientist Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.); fashion designer/former model Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson) and her assistant Peg (Jessica Henwick); as well as influencer Duke Cody (Dave Bautista) and his girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline).
All the characters are hiding their own secrets, lies and motivations, which comes into play after somebody ends up dead for real. When that happens, it’s up to Blanc to figure out who the murderer is before they strike again.
Although I have a few minor quibbles with it, “Glass Onion” is still a lot of fun and engaging enough to be a strong contender for my Top 10 next month. The flick falls victim to sequel-itis in some respects – the budget is bigger, there are more famous faces in the cast, the central mystery is overly convoluted, etc.
There are also places where you can feel Netflix’s notorious algorithm trying to sink its claws into Johnson’s intricate narrative process. Fortunately, the filmmaker’s gift for storytelling is just too strong, allowing viewers to sail through the relatively few wobbly moments. Ultimately, it’s the rare sequel that lives up to the original’s quality.
I preferred the smaller scale and relatively lower stakes of “Knives Out,” but I get how some viewers will prefer the “bigger and louder” approach Johnson takes with “Glass Onion.” Blanc’s latest case, and its assortment of despicable, fame-hungry rogues, is even more overtly comedic. It’s a blast watching these despicable people humiliate themselves for power and get their just desserts. Plus, the twisty, multilayered story is destined to improve with repeat viewings.
I’m guessing some audience members won’t appreciate the pointed social commentary Johnson incorporates. But that aspect is baked into the recipe – just like it was with the awful Thrombey family and the condescending way they treated their recently departed patriarch’s Latina nurse. The director makes it clear he’s not taking a stance in terms of liberal/conservative, Democrat/Republican politics. Rather, he’s angry at toxic, selfish wealthy people who have no qualms about enriching themselves further at the expense of the less powerful.
When it comes to casting, there’s not a weak link in the bunch. Everyone involved totally gets the film’s tone and seems to be having a great time. Still, the clear MVP is Monáe, whose platonic chemistry with Craig is off-the-charts. Miraculously, their dynamic rivals that of Craig and Ana de Armas in the first movie, a feat I would’ve never thought possible.
Although it’s probably tempting to wait for “Glass Onion” to hit Netflix just before Christmas, I highly recommend seeing it on the big screen in its brief run next week. Steve Yedlin’s cinematography is stunning and Nathan Johnson’s score blasting through giant speakers is a treat.
Most importantly, however, waiting a month means the risk of getting spoiled on some really fun surprises, including a handful of hilarious cameos. Avoid trailers and overly detailed reviews, then see it as soon as possible.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is rated PG-13 for strong language, some violence, sexual material and drug content. In theaters November 23 for one week only and available on Netflix starting December 23.
