The massive success of writer-director Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” in 2019 was a welcome victory for original storytelling in a sea of reboots, remakes and superhero flicks. Yes, the filmmaker was clearly inspired by Agatha Christie novels, the Clue board game and the late, great Angela Lansbury’s “Murder, She Wrote.” However, he modernized the whodunit genre in inventive, refreshing ways and it’s always nice to see that kind of creativity rewarded at the box office.

A follow-up was inevitable since actor Daniel Craig relished playing southern-fried private detective Benoit Blanc (a spirited departure from his stoic, brooding James Bond) and Johnson mentioned in several interviews that he had a bunch of ideas for future cases. What most people didn’t expect was for Netflix to back an armored car full of cash into Johnson’s driveway, bankrolling two sequels for the streaming service.

