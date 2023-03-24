Mr. Arturo Efrain Logroño, 63 of Dallas, GA, passed away, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his residence.

The family will have a visitation Friday March 24, 2023 from 3 P.M. – 5 P.M. at J. Collins Funeral Home in Villa Rica.

To plant a tree in memory of Arturo Logroño as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

