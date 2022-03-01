Villa Rica will get a new mural painted on the side of a downtown building, thanks to an in-kind grant issued through Go Georgia Arts, a statewide art program.
The 200-square foot mural, which will reflect aspects of city life, will be painted on the side of Hixtown Brewing Co., at 407 Main St. The artwork will be one of a series of similar murals being done in cities across the state as part of the Georgia Arts Mural Trail.
The Villa Rica Main Street program was chosen in mid-February to receive a $3,500 in-kind grant from Go Georgia Arts, which offers art programs and grants to cities and communities throughout the state. The grant will cover the cost of design fees, paint, and other supplies, but the city will be responsible for preparing the side of the building for paint, putting up scaffolding or providing a mechanical lift, and providing the artist with lodging for up to 14 nights.
That artist will be John W. Christian of Ringgold, who has been painting the murals in various cities across Georgia, including Cave Spring, Warm Springs, Blue Ridge, and Royston. Each of the towns had to offer a wall either in their downtown area or a community center.
Those murals are part of the Georgia Mural Trail, which was created by Christian, whose studio is in Hapeville. The goal of the trail program is to paint 50 murals in 50 cities over the course of five years.
The subject of the mural will be a train, reflecting the city’s history as a town built by the railroad, and will be based on a historic photograph. Go Georgia seeks to involve the community as part of the planning process for the mural series.
The group says it can paint the city murals around local events or festivals. In addition, it can organize programs with school groups to promote the arts within the chosen community.
It is also not known when the project is to start, but city planners hope to begin the work in mid-summer. The idea is to complete the artwork within 14 to 30 days, weather permitting. Under terms of the grant, the city has until December of this year to complete the project.
