Mr. Artis O’Hara, aka “CHOKE”, age 68, of Bowdon died on July 19, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on (TODAY) Tuesday July 25, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church, 875 South GA 100, Bowdon, GA 30108, Pastor Brent McLaughlin, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Bowdon Community Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
