Arthur Williams

Arthur “Art” Joseph Williams, 81, of Bremen, died on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 11, 1941, son of the late Arthur J. Williams Sr. and Mildred Bonella Montgomery.
Survivors include his wife, Donnajo Coggeshall Williams; daughters, Alisha Williams, Rachel and Crosby Smith, and Katie and Daniel Gore; granddaughters, McCrea, Eva, Addi, Olivia, Isabella, Sophia, Simone
Smith; grandsons, Jerry, Jonah,
Jackson Gore; stepgrandsons,
Nick, Dylan, Jason. Also his sister-in-law, Deborah Dickerson; nephews, Thomas (Jeanna) and Joseph (Anna) Dickerson
and their families.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 13,
2022, at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen, from
5-7 p.m. They
will also receive friends on Saturday, May 14, 2022, between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Atlanta. Service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Aaron Messner and the Rev. Dr. Jeff Cranston officiating. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Bremen following the church service and luncheon.
Mr. Williams received a B.A. degree in history from Covenant College and a Master’s degree from Seminary. He was a yearbook representative for
25 years.
Art was a kind man, a gentle giant, who loved others genuinely, unassumingly, and intentionally. He faithfully took care of other’s needs before his own and had a quiet presence that was loyal and reliable. He was a mentor to many, and they considered him a true friend.
He loved the Lord deeply, and his love for others flowed out of longing for those around him to know and experience Christ’s deep love.
His greatest treasure on earth was his Beloved, Donna, and he couldn’t help himself in singing her praises and proudly sharing his favorite photos of her to everyone he encountered. Their love was rich in the Lord, and their greatest blessing is in the fruit of their children and grandchildren. He wanted everyone to know that “while I was still a sinner, Christ died for me.” — Romans 5:8
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
