Mr. Arthur “Wayne” Petty, age 74 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on November 17, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 4, 1947 in Fayetteville, Tennessee, the son of the late Arthur Petty and the late Dulie Mae Bankston Petty.
Wayne was raised in Temple, Georgia and graduated in 1967 from Temple High School as the class valedictorian. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science and Master’s degree from the University of Maryland. Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He then spent 30 years as an analyst with the National Security Agency. After his retirement from the NSA, he worked for H&R Block for 15 years. Wayne attended Welcome United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Delmar Bankston.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Nancy Wood Petty; son, Richard Lee Petty of Leesburg, Virginia; brothers, Newman Petty of Fayetteville, Tennessee, William Petty of Temple, Georgia, and Glenn Petty of Temple, Georgia; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Sam Newman officiating and eulogy by Mr. Harold Watkins. Music will be rendered by Julie Kelley. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Chris Hoobler, Brent Hulsey, Cameron Hoobler, Wade Hoobler, Jody Smith, and Jeff Petty. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 PM until 2:45 PM.
Interment will take place Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Carroll Memory Gardens with Military Honors rendered by the American Legion Post #143.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.