ART ON TAP

The second Art on Tap event this year will bring local artists and creators, live music and hand-crafted specialty beverages to Adamson Square, October 20, from 5–9 p.m.

“Art on Tap is a fun way to showcase all the things people love about Carrollton,” said Downtown Coordinator Alyson Moffit. “Artists, local musicians and great food are all part of what makes our downtown unique and vibrant.”

