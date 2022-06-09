If you’ve ever traveled from west Georgia to Panama City Beach, you’ve driven on Highway 431. When the highway cuts through Seale, Alabama, the view seems unremarkable. A few boiled peanut stands, cow fields on the sides, and a Dollar General on the corner. It looks a lot like any other ordinary place in the rural south. But if you take a left, down Poor House Road, you’ll find the view is anything but ordinary. There, in the Museum of Wonder, you’ll find a mysterious, bone-filled world that is created and curated by artist Butch Anthony.
The Museum of Wonder is a cabinet of curiosities, filled with art, artifacts, and found or gifted objects including the world’s largest gallstone and an actual footprint from Sasquatch. Butch Anthony says the museum has its roots in rural history. “Well, a long time ago, every little town had a dime museum. It cost you a dime to come in and look. Usually just had stuff that locals found in the woods and brought in. So, because all that is dying out, I thought I’d bring it back and I started me a little museum. First thing I had in there was a little dinosaur bone that I found in the Creek. People started bringing me stuff. One thing led to another. I had so much stuff I had to do something with it, so I started painting on it. I started dooding around one day and people liked it.”
For most of his life, Butch has been using mostly found objects to transform his family’s farm into a permanent art installment. Bones, tractor parts, mattress springs, taxidermied animals, and tin-type photos are all artifacts that speak to the history of the place he calls home. From the age of 14 when he built a one-room log cabin until now, where he lives in an awe-inspiring home that he built by hand, Butch has transformed the 80-acre farm into a place where people can come see fabulous oddities and art.
Butch attended Auburn University in the mid-1980s, where he studied zoology, geology, and biology. While there, he enrolled in a comparative anatomy class that he would later attribute to the use of veins and bones in his art. In the early 1990s, Butch started creating art. Throughout a career that spans decades, Butch created a specific genre of work called Intertwanglelism, (inter = to mix; twangle = a distinctive way of speaking, thinking, behaving, assessing; and ism = a theory). In 2014, Butch built The World’s First Drive-Thru Museum out of shipping containers. It sits off U.S. HWY 431 in Seale, Alabama, and exhibits a rotating display of Butch’s handcrafted designs and curiosities for the wonderment of visitors and passerbys alike.
His work has been exhibited and featured across the United States and abroad in venues like the Akron Museum of Art, Wiregrass Museum of Art, the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, and the Black Rat Project in London England. His story has been told on television series like American Pickers and printed on the pages of The New York Times, Garden and Gun, and Hyperallergic. His work was chosen to appear in Alabama Creates: 200 Years of Art and Artists, a book that showcases master artists from the state of Alabama.
Butch Anthony has been described as a folk artist, but he disagrees. “Well, people put me in that category at first, because they didn’t know what else to call me. I’m not a folk artist. I made my own “ism” up. Intertwangleism. I’m the king of it. Intertwangleism means “mixed up”. Twang “a way of speaking” and “Ism” is a theory. My theory of mixing up a way of speaking without having to talk. I don’t like to do a lot of talking, so I paint.”
Butch Anthony was raised in the woods and fields of Seale, Alabama and his upbringing is reflected in the art that he makes. “When I was little, I used to build tree forts all out in the woods. Hundreds of them. It taught me how to make stuff. Use recycled boards and tear old houses down and get the wood out. That’s what led me to knowing how to build stuff.”
If you don’t happen to be going through Seale, Alabama but want to see Butch Anthony and his bones, he’s exhibiting at the LaGrange Museum, just an hour’s drive away in LaGrange, Georgia from June 3rd thru August 2sh. The show is called Art, Nature, and Intertwangleism.
This darkly whimsical exhibit explores the prolific career of artist Butch Anthony, telling the stories of an American way of life. This exhibition includes clever installations that showcase the artist’s interest in fine art and design and showcase his habit of collecting objects found in nature, like bones, insects, shells, and other artifacts.
Butch Anthony was asked to describe the pieces he’ll be showing at the LaGrange Museum.
“All this stuff came from the Chattahoochee Valley. So, it’s all stuff I’ve found around here and turned it into things.” When asked why he creates such large pieces, he answered simply, “Because I’ve got so much stuff. “
