"Art in the Garden" draws large crowd of nature and art lovers

A large crowd of plant and arts and crafts enthusiasts took advantage of a spring afternoon and evening Tuesday to enjoy the Carroll County Master Gardeners annual “Art in the Garden” event held at Buffalo Creek Gardens.
“We are thrilled to just get outside, mingle among people, and enjoy nature and the arts,” one attendee said, “and this particular event was great to get back on our schedule after a year’s absence because of the pandemic.”
According to David Weiner, communications coordinator of the local Master Gardeners chapter, approximately 20 exhibitors set up tables in the gardens and along the walking trail to display a myriad of items that ranged from shrubs, plants and flowers to artwork, custom jewelry and scented candles.
“We had a wide variety of people and organizations take part this year,” Weiner said. “There was a cross section of not only arts and crafts, but we also had organizations take part like the local Writer’s Guild that sold books and representatives of several organizations like Keep Carroll Beautiful and the Georgia Extension Service.
“This event is our showpiece. I like to call it and the gardens the undiscovered gems of Carroll County, because a lot of folks are not aware that we have this event or that the gardens are even here.”
Upcoming events sponsored by the Master Gardeners include “Backyards on a Budget” on July 31 at which a program on building raised garden beds and refurbishing lawn furniture will be featured.
Also, “Planting a Fairy Garden,” a course highlighting the building of dish gardens and decorating them with tiny figurines, will be held on Aug. 24. A maximum of 25-30 participants will be allowed, and there will be a nominal fee to fund the cost of supplies. Kids are welcome to take part, according to Weiner.
“I like to call this activity an ‘exercise in imagination’ because the end product is entirely the result of the creator’s imagination,” Weiner said.
Coming up on Oct. 9 will be a new event on the the Master Gardener’s annual calendar. The “Fall Festival” will be held both inside the Agricultural Center and throughout the grounds.
“We have had a wreath-making program in the past during the fall,” Weiner explained, “but because of the high price of wood and wood related products, it is currently too expensive.”
Buffalo Creek Gardens are located adjacent to the Carroll County Agricultural Center and the Carroll County 911 Center at the intersection of the Carrollton Bypass and Highway 16. The gardens, which are maintained by Master Gardener volunteers, can also be accessed directly from the Carrollton GreenBelt. The area is open to the public from dawn to dusk each day.
For more information on Carroll County Master Gardeners membership and activities, call 770-836-8546 or go by the Carroll County Agricultural Center where a Master Gardener is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except during lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
The Georgia Master Gardeners Extension Volunteer Program is sponsored by the University of Georgia Extension Service.
