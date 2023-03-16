This year the Carrollton Center for the Arts is celebrating 20 years of impact on our community, providing a wellspring of arts programming for our area. Its 50,000-square-foot center, in the heart of historic downtown Carrollton, has offered support and education for artists of many different ages and diverse backgrounds.
At the Carrollton Center for the Arts, programming efforts focus on arts education.
Because of that mission, the center is dedicated to growing artists in our community, developing their skills, and offering training that helps them advance.
There are three people from the West Georgia region who make their living with their art. How has the Carrollton Center for the Arts impacted their work and their lives?
Greer Lyle is an Operatic Soprano. Greer is a native of Carrollton, Georgia and a recent graduate of the Yale School of Music.
She’s currently living in New York. Ms. Lyle made her professional debut in 2018 as a Gerdine Young Artist with the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. Once there, she earned the Gaddes Career Award invitation to return as a Gerdine Young Artist in 2019.
In the spring of 2021, Greer competed at the semifinalist level for the first-ever live-streamed Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions. The young singer literally grew up at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, performing in stage productions and watching her mother teach drama classes there.
“It’s where I had my first stage experience,” she said.
“How to work on stage, and how the theater works. Opera is, after all, a theatrical form. I spent all of my time doing musicals at the art center, all the things I did for community theater, director for musical programs for children, and stage managing. It gave me a community that nurtured my talent and that gave me a leg up in my career.”
Greer likes to give back to the arts community that has so richly blessed her.
“I’ve had the pleasure of teaching at the arts center. I worked with my mother doing the children’s theater programs,” she said.
“It was a gift to spend time that way, to foster the talent of the children of this area. To help foster their creativity. It’s so beautiful. I get to teach kids lifelong skills- how to be themselves in front of people, public speaking skills, ultimately teaching them that creation connects them with other people.”
For the past two decades, the Carrollton Center for Arts has made available art educational experiences to anyone who lives in the West Georgia area.
Melanie Drew, a local studio artist, and potter has shared her enthusiasm with students for all those years.
“One of the things I want to do is connect not just children, but all kinds of people in our community that don’t have access to being creative. So many times adults say, “I don’t have a creative bone in my body. I say, ‘Yes, you do. And we’re going to find it.’ Watching adults reconnect with that part of themselves is really beautiful. You don’t have to be a master all at once.”
Melanie Drew is a gifted potter, but her heart lies in art education.
She has a Batchelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics and Sculpture from UWG and studied at the Atlanta College of Art in their Gallery Management Program. She believes that engaging in the arts not only benefits children but also has a powerful impact on adults.
She remembers a student who had served as a Marine in the Vietnam War. He suffered so much loss from the conflict, losing friends and even being gravely wounded. When the war was over, he returned to America and lived on a houseboat for many years, trying to heal himself. Melanie remembers him fondly. “It was strange for me, as a young artist, to teach this man who was so much older and had seen so much more of the world than I had. He said when he was at the potter’s wheel, ‘It made the war go away.’ ”
Candace Fincher is a successful artist whose delightful, colorful paintings of bugs and other natural interests are top sellers on the popular art and craft site Etsy. We asked her about selling art online. “Being the mother of three young children, rounding the art show circuit every weekend was not desirable, so I immediately thought of Etsy. I love selling my art there. I have been able to share my paintings with people all over the world and I love the thought of my art being in so many different homes.”
Candice’s first job in the arts was teaching summer art camps at the Carrollton Center for the Arts. She went on from there to teach art in public schools and then rejoined the art community at the arts center. Although she had been an art educator for some time, she was still hesitant to share her work.
“I was so intimidated to join the artist guild or apply for the Arts Festival of Carrollton,” she said. “Then-president Trina Wilson came to a show where I was displaying my work and invited me personally to come to an Artist Guild meeting. That made all the difference. The Artist Guild is so incredibly welcoming, encouraging, and kind. I’m sorry that I didn’t join sooner.”
Candace Fincher is grateful to live in a community that sets such a high value on the benefits of art.
“Not only has the Center played an important role in my life, but it also has been such an incredible resource for my children,” she said. “They’ve participated in camps, classes, and workshops ranging from clay and puppets to singing and dancing. In a world where athletics reign supreme in the after-school arena, I am so incredibly thankful for the Center for the Arts for making a space where children and adults feel so free and welcome to create, explore and perform.”
When asked about the impact of the Carrollton Center for the Arts on our community, Soprano Greer Lyle answered passionately, “Art has impacted us more than any other force in the world. Art is what pushes us to make the world more beautiful in a way that industry never could. Not everybody has to be an artist but engaging in art is vital in our everyday life, reminding us how to be human, and bringing us joy. That’s what’s so beautiful about the arts center. It offers everybody the chance to participate.”
