Artist and gallery owner, Landen Prather, delivers a fresh perspective to Villa Rica with the opening of the Landen Prather Fine Art Gallery.
Landen Prather Fine Art Gallery made history when it opened in December 2022 as the sole art gallery between Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama, and has since thrived.
The art gallery, located at 327 Westview Drive, represents approximately 33 artists from around the world, with representation expanding from Villa Rica to the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and Russia.
Prather has been a professional artist for five years, beginning his journey at Georgia State University where he majored in Art business and Sociology. He has received awards from elementary school through college. When creating art, Prather believes it takes a lifetime of experiences.
“It comes from a lot of pain, a lot of hope, a lot of different things,” said Prather. “I really believe [art] comes from reality.”
There is a variety of different art styles suited for each individual throughout the gallery, offering multiple artists the opportunity to showcase their work as well as give spectators a different taste of art each week. The diaspora of art range from abstract, photorealistic, watercolors and landscape.
“If you come from one week to another week this place does not look the same,” said Prather. “We really believe here at the gallery no matter what your budget or what kind of art you like there is gonna be something here for you.”
When searching and partnering with artists through social media such as Instagram, Prather digs deep into what makes an artist work distinctive, delving into aspects such as materials and the time and passion put into the artwork.
“I don’t look at how many people are following them, I don’t look at the name, I say do I like your art and why is it unique, so when you walk in here, I hope you see and feel that,” said Prather. “[We want] people to understand the difference between when you buy something that’s a decoration versus fine art.”
There are no skill requirements for artists that work with the gallery. Individuals who have been featured in the MoMa or who have won Grammys awards to local artists in Villa Rica have the opportunity to showcase their talent.
An ongoing project of “Painting the City Gold” is also on the rise for Villa Rica with a collection of diverse artists bringing art and culture to the city through murals reflecting the town’s history through past, present, and future lenses. The first phase which will begin in two to three weeks, will include gold nuggets on downtown main street.
Humanity is the current style of the gallery, however, on Sept. 9, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. the gallery will conduct a new show, Euphoria. An surprise with a fashion designer will also be unveiled for attendees.
Prather intends to put Villa Rica on the map and provide a place for artists and visitors to experience beauty through art. From a canvas to a mural, each piece of artwork tells a story. “My biggest accomplishment when it comes to art is opening up this gallery,” said Prather. “I love sharing this journey with other artists, seeing them no matter where they are in their journey, the fact that I’m bringing people together.”
