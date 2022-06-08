The Carrollton Police Department has issued warrants and made arrests in connection to the altercation that occurred at Walmart located on US-27 last week putting one in the hospital.
Jason Fuqua,18, turned himself in on a warrant for disorderly conduct for using fighting words in the Walmart parking lot. There was a 15-year-old juvenile arrested for disorderly conduct and aggravated battery for breaking 19-year old James Chase Attaway’s cheekbone, who has an active warrant for disorderly conduct.
According to Carrollton Police, a 19-year old, now identified as James Chase Attaway, allegedly got into an argument with a friend earlier in the day prior to the altercation and was throwing things at her in a local parking deck.
Chase Attaway’s mother, Vicki told the Times-Georgian via email, “this incident started at a parking deck in Carrollton, where a girl threw water on Chase and was asked to stop but kept on, so Chase threw water back on her. Then the girl’s boyfriend grabbed Chase and his girlfriend hit Chase in the head.”
After allegedly being hit in the head, Chase Attaway went to the Walmart on US-27. According to police, after Chase Attaway left the parking deck the woman he was arguing with walked to her friends and told them what happened. Chase Attaway allegedly was calling her phone and “talking to her ugly,” per police.
Vicki Attaway stated that the woman went and told her friends that Attaway hit her, which through further investigation is not true.
“The girl gave a statement to the investigator that said Chase didn’t hit her. She lied. Also the boys said they didn’t see Chase hit her. The investigator has video of the parking deck that proves all this,” Vicki Attaway said.
After an exchange of text messages and phone calls, Attaway told the others to come to Walmart where they could discuss this, per Vicki Attaway.
According to Vicki Attaway, Chase told the others to leave because he did not want to fight, but “one of the boys sucker punched Chase,” who police identified as the juvenile involved.
“All while the group of kids surrounded them in their vehicles and held [Attaway’s] friends down. So, Chase's friends could only watch him being attacked and knocked out. One of Chase's friends broke loose and pushed them off Chase. The group all left Chase lying in Walmart parking lot. Chase's friends called 911 and Chase was taken to the ER,” Vicki Attaway said.
Vicki Attaway reported to the Times-Georgian, Chase has a fractured cheek bone, swelling and bruising along with “all the stress put on him.”
