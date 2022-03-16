The ARPA funding award for the county judicial center has been officially accepted.
Chief Superior Court Judge John Simpson of the Coweta Judicial Circuit and Sheriff Terry Langley of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office announced a grant in the amount of $1,983,773 that will benefit the Carroll County Judicial Center.
Simpson authored the grant awarding American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies. The grant was submitted on Jan. 17, 2022, with hopes the award would assist in reducing case backlogs created by a 14-month shutdown of jury trials due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Simpson signed the document formally accepting the grant and acknowledging that Carroll County would assist with administration. The grant will provide additional support for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office who have deputies stationed throughout the courthouse for security, and will provide three assistant district attorneys and an additional attorney investigator.
Over $90,000 will go towards juror expenses, $150,000 for court reporter expenses, $9,800 for upgrades for voice and data communication software and $450,000 to free experienced superior court judges to focus on serious felony case backlog.
Simpson said he was especially proud to announce three new additional positions to drive technology through the operations of the court, as technology has proved to be a vital part of the courts continuing to operate during the height of the pandemic.
In its release, Carroll County authorities stated that it's proud to have received this grant award from the Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee and to be a part of helping clear the backlog of cases.
"The grant went into effect on March 1, 2022, and Carroll County is grateful to Chief Judge Simpson and his diligence and dedication to the County’s Judicial Court System," according to the release.
