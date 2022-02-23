Arnold Jackson Warren, 89, of Carrollton, died on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Mr. Warren was born in the Clem Community of Carroll County, on Nov. 28, 1932, the son of the late Andrew Jackson Warren and Rebecca Warren.
He was retired director of Building Services at West Georgia College, now the University of West Georgia, and a former Carrollton City Police officer and volunteer with Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Warren; children, Jimmy Warren, Terrie Williams, Tony Warren, Brandon Jackson Warren; grandchildren, Slade Jackson Warren, Jackson Lee Warren and Addison Leigh Warren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Herbert Warren; and several brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, from 4-8 p.m.
A graveside interment will be on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Carrollton City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Warren, Slade Warren, Ronnie Warren, Alex Warren, Ronald Driver and Roger Lynn.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
