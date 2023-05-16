Arnold James Willegalle of Bremen, age 92, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at his residence. He was born April 1, 1931, son of the late Hugo and Magdalene Thill Willegalle. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in the death by sisters, Alice Mae Carter and Ruth Ann Redfield; and a brother Robert Willegalle.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Frances Eidson Willegalle; daughter, Donna Gentry; sister, Deloris Redfield; grandchildren, Major Sean Tyler and Devon Frankum, Rachel Stubbs, Trevor Gentry, Maggie Gentry and Eli and Bella Gentry; and great grandchildren, Kendal Stubbs, Franklin Skeete and Erik Frankum.
