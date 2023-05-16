Arnold James Willegalle of Bremen, age 92, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 at his residence. He was born April 1, 1931, son of the late Hugo and Magdalene Thill Willegalle. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in the death by sisters, Alice Mae Carter and Ruth Ann Redfield; and a brother Robert Willegalle.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Frances Eidson Willegalle; daughter, Donna Gentry; sister, Deloris Redfield; grandchildren, Major Sean Tyler and Devon Frankum, Rachel Stubbs, Trevor Gentry, Maggie Gentry and Eli and Bella Gentry; and great grandchildren, Kendal Stubbs, Franklin Skeete and Erik Frankum.

To send flowers to the family of Arnold Willegalle, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 18
Visitation
Thursday, May 18, 2023
3:00PM-6:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 19
Funeral
Friday, May 19, 2023
11:00AM
Our Lady of Pepetual Help Catholic Church
210 Old Center Point Road
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
May 18
Rosary
Thursday, May 18, 2023
6:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Rosary begins.

Trending Videos