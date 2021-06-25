On Friday, May 28, civilian employee Taylor Armstrong graduated the 55th session of the National Forensic Academy (NFA) in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, becoming the first certified crime scene analyst at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.
Taylor was born in Canada and came to the United States in 2009 with her family. She graduated from Bremen High School and then from the University of West Georgia with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Criminology. She also became a U.S. citizen.
Armstrong has worked for the Sheriff’s Office for almost four years in positions including detention officer, detention sergeant, investigative assistant in the Criminal Investigative Division and evidence custodian.
Last year, outgoing Sheriff Eddie Mixon and incoming Sheriff Stacy Williams both felt there was a need for the Sheriff’s Office to have its own crime scene analyst. They worked with the Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force Commander Steven Sweatt to come up with the funding for the schooling.
In the past, for minor cases deputies and investigators worked the scenes. For major crime scenes, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Scene Technicians, who were always willing to provide assistance, were called in but they were located several counties away. A local crime scene analyst allows the scenes to be processed faster, said Sheriff Williams.
“A crime scene technician working these scenes, collecting and preserving evidence and securing the evidence for the Department makes everything more streamlined and efficient,” Williams said.
The Academy is a 10-week, hands-on training program for crime scene investigations. It includes 400 hours of training in evidence identification, collection and preservation. Admission to the Academy is highly competitive and Armstrong had to meet several requirements to be admitted into the program.
Armstrong completed 170 hours of in-class work and 230 hours of field practice covering more than 30 subjects in the rigorous program. The training includes Bloodstain Pattern Analysis, Shooting Incident Reconstruction, Serial Number Restoration, Photography, Trace Evidence, Firearm and Toolmark Identification and Death Investigation.
“In addition to the high-quality crime scene investigation instruction they receive, NFA graduates join an extensive network of alumni and instructors they can call upon at any time they may need guidance on processing an extremely challenging crime scene or collecting specific types of evidence,” said LEWIC Executive Director Rick Scarborough.
The NFA was initiated in September 2001 largely as a result of the efforts of former Knoxville, Tennessee, police Chief Phil Keith and the internationally renowned forensic anthropologist and University of Tennessee professor emeritus, Dr. William M. “Bill” Bass III. The NFA is a part of the University of Tennessee Law Enforcement Innovation Center.
“Having a certified, highly trained crime scene investigator with the ability to find and collect evidence at chaotic crime scenes will benefit the Sheriff’s Office greatly in their efforts to solve violent crimes,” Sweatt said. “I am excited for the future of the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, glad we could be a part of this growth, and look forward to continuing our work together with all of our law enforcement partners.”
Former Sheriff Mixon agreed.
“As growth brings more and more crime to our area, we have to be able to respond faster,” he said. “I felt that it would be very beneficial to have someone able to work our crime scenes for us so we could get quicker results.”
District Attorney Jack Browning said the office is excited to welcome a crime scene investigator to the county.
“Successfully prosecuting a criminal case by the District Attorney’s office, and doing so fairly and justly, is dependent on investigators being mindful of those same attributes during their investigation of a case, and Investigator Taylor’s accomplishment will benefit her in bringing those same attributes to an already outstanding team of detectives and investigators,” Browning said.
Williams said he is proud of Armstrong’s accomplishment and happy to have her new skills at his disposal.
“Having our own Crime Scene Technician gives us a more complete Criminal Investigative Division which will help us solve more cases and make Haralson County safer for our citizens, which is the ultimate goal,” he said.
— Submitted
