A man wanted in a September armed robbery case was arrested earlier this week by the Carrollton Police Department.
Kevin Bernard Houston, 29, was charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of financial transaction card theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and armed robbery.
On Sep. 8, at approximately 6:55 p.m., officers were called to 1515 Bankhead Highway about an armed robbery that happened around 4:13 p.m.
Once officers arrived to the scene, they spoke with the complainant. According to the police report, the complainant told officers that he pulled into the parking lot to get butter for the soup he was making.
When he exited his car, he said, a man wearing a face mask, black t-shirt, and gray pants, ran up to him with a pistol in his hand.
The complainant alleges that the man, later identified as Houston, asked him to give him his Samsung phone and his wallet, which the complainant said contained $12 cash and two credit cards.
According to the police report, Houston then left the scene in a white Buick LeSabre. Due to the traumatic incident, the complainant said he did not think about going inside the business to call the police.
Instead, he said he went straight home to cancel his credit cards. And after arriving home, the complainant said he noticed two charges on the account.
According to the police report, one of the charges was $40.22 at Marathon, and the other one was at McDonalds for $13.46.
However, neither locations were shown on the bank statement.
Officers then attempted to try to locate Houston’s vehicle through the Flock system, but said no potential suspect vehicles were found.
The complainant wished to prosecute for armed robbery and theft. As of Thursday, Houston is still in the Carroll County jail.
