A Carrollton man was arrested Monday after being wanted for nearly nine months.
The Carrollton Police Department have arrested Maximilo Jeffers, 21, of Carrollton, regarding an armed robbery dating back to April of last year.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 9:12 pm
According to Cpl. Bange of the CPD, at approximately 11 p.m. of April 16, Jeffers entered the Blue Dream Smoke Shop off of Brumbelow Road with a gun and a note with instructions that he handed the employee working the counter. Jeffers fled the scene with approximately $700 in cash from the register.
Jeffers was arrested on an armed robbery warrant Jan. 23 for this incident.
A Villa Rica man was involved in an altercation with an Acworth woman on Jan. 22.
According to the press release from Sergeant Brian Finley, Villa Rica Police Department responded to a domestic dispute taking place on North Dogwood Street.
When the VRPD arrived they found 28 year old Villa Rica resident Tyler Downey and 30 year old Acworth resident Shawna Morales engaged in a domestic altercation with each other.
Police found that during the conflict, Downey damaged Morales cell phone and Morales assaulted Downey which left injuries to Downey that were visible to the officers on scene
The VRPD found both Tyler Downey and Shawna Morales were the predominant aggressors in the incident.
Downey was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property, and Morales was arrested and charged with Battery.
