Mrs. Arma Jean Walker age 82 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Sept. 11, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm. at A Place Of Refuge Church 106 Refuge Way Carrollton Ga. Interment will follow in Westside Memory Garden Carrollton, Ga. Her viewing will be Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga.

