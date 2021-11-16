Arley Spoonemore, 36, of Fort Valley, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1984, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of Larry Spoonemore and the late Janice Worley Spoonemore.
Arley was most recently a self-employed entrepreneur, but spent the majority of his career working as an electrician.
He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors surrounded by nature. He had a big heart, and everyone who knew him adored him. He was known for always having a big smile on his face. Family was important to Arley, and he valued spending time with those he loved.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Alyssa Spoonemore; and her mother, Stacey Thompson; his parents, Larry and Keka Spoonemore; his sisters and brother-in-laws, Serenity and Roger Barber, and Shiloh and Dean Jones; nieces, Destiny Barber and Tiffany Jones; grandparents, Arley Doyle and Shirley Spoonemore; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 181 Providence Church Road in Roopville, with the Rev. Wayne Webb officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Friends and family are requested to dress casually.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
