On February 7, 2023, Arlene Kimberly Robinson, 59, passed away.

While Arlene was born in Massachusetts, her ties to Haralson County through her father called to her. She moved to Georgia with her children, Steven and Sara-Anne. She built a life here that lead to another son Kyle and meeting Barry Robinson. Through Barry, she gained two stepdaughters, Jennifer and Brandy. Arlene could make friends anywhere and she maintained several long-term relationships such as with her best friend Paula Gore.

