On February 7, 2023, Arlene Kimberly Robinson, 59, passed away.
While Arlene was born in Massachusetts, her ties to Haralson County through her father called to her. She moved to Georgia with her children, Steven and Sara-Anne. She built a life here that lead to another son Kyle and meeting Barry Robinson. Through Barry, she gained two stepdaughters, Jennifer and Brandy. Arlene could make friends anywhere and she maintained several long-term relationships such as with her best friend Paula Gore.
Arlene is survived by her children, Steven Lawrence of Minnesota, Sara-Anne (John) Steele of Carrollton, and Kyle Schwanebeck of Bremen, Brandy Austin, Jennifer (Tim) Fuller of Felton; sisters Debbie Johnson (Rose) and Judy (Richard) Gorman of Massachusetts; grandchildren Katie, Lucian, Conor, Ronan, Candance, Brian, TJ(Zoe), Heather (Donnie), and Brandon; and great-grandchild Braxton.
In honor of her wishes, Arlene will be cremated. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Robinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.