Aretha Bonner, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on May 31, 2022.
Celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Tuesday June 7, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
