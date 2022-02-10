The regular basketball season is winding down. For some, that means postseason tournaments. For others it is the start of the offseason.
Bowdon’s girls have already begun their region tournament action with a game against Dalton Academy on Thursday. Bowdon’s boys team has both a first and second round bye for their tournament, and their first game will be on Saturday against either Armuchee, Trion, Dalton Academy, or Fulton.
Bremen and Temple both have one final set of regular season games to play before the region tournament. The Blue Devils and Tigers will face off at Temple for a region matchup on Friday.
Carrollton’s teams have finished their regular season. They are gearing up for the region tournaments while other region teams finish regular season action. Currently, the boys are going into the tournament with the fourth seed, while the girls locked up the second seed last week.
Central’s teams have also completed their regular season. The boys locked down the first seed in the tournament, whereas the Lady Lions will enter the tournament with the fourth seed.
Haralson County and Heard County will face off for their final set of regular season games. The Braves and Rebels will battle at Haralson County on Friday.
Mt. Zion’s boys are the eighth seed in their tournament, and if they win against Atlanta Classical on Thursday, they will advance to play the winner of Gordon Lee and BEST on Friday. Mt. Zion’s girls, on the other hand, locked up the first seed in their tournament, and they will wait until Saturday to play the winner of Armuchee and Drew Charter.
Villa Rica has one remaining set of regular season games, as the boys and girls will be at home against New Manchester on Friday. Currently, the boys sit at the fifth seed, and the girls are placed in the fourth seed.
