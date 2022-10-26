COLUMBUS — The first day of GHSA State Softball playoffs concluded on Tuesday, and three different area teams, Bremen, Central and Heard County, all came away victorious.
In the double-elimination format, Bowdon and Villa Rica are still alive despite suffering a loss on day one.
Here is a look at Tuesday’s action from all five qualifying area schools.
Bowdon
Bowdon faced Emmanuel County Institute in the first round, but they lost on a score of 5-0. Bowdon had just three hits in the game by Sydney Lowen, Makayla Nunn and Mary Thompson. Gabby Stonecypher took the loss on the mound despite throwing ten strikeouts.
The Red Devils move to the losers bracket to face Glascock County to stay alive in the A-DII tournament. First pitch for that game is Thursday, October 27 at 5 p.m.
Bremen
The Lady Blue Devils took the lead late on a fifth-inning home run by Ansley Agan to beat Harlem 4-3 in the first round. Mandy Rhinehart and Alyvia Matthews led Bremen at the plate with two hits apiece. Aubrey Shumake and Emalee Morris split time on the mound.
Bremen moves on to face Gordon Lee in the AAA tournament today, Thursday, October 27. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Central
The Lady Lions went ahead early and hung on to defeat Wayne County 7-3 in the first round. Karley Fuller and Megan Cook led the team with two hits apiece, including a three-run homer in the fifth by Fuller. Fuller also pitched the first five innings of the game with ten strikeouts, and Alexis Warren pitched in relief.
Central will now face East Forsyth in the next round of the 4A tournament. First pitch for that game is scheduled for Thursday, October 27 at 3 p.m.
Heard County
The Lady Braves came away with a seven-run win in the first round of the State Tournament, besting Social Circle 8-1. Heard County racked up 12 hits in the matchup, led by Chasity Kates, Aubrey Ussery, Makenlie Lasseter and Hailey Toney, who all had two hits apiece.
Heard County will play Mt. Vernon at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 27 in the second round of the A-DI tournament.
Villa Rica
The Lady Wildcats were defeated in a low-scoring game against Northgate at a score of 2-1. Villa Rica had a total of seven hits in the game, but they were only able to generate one run on an RBI by Savannah Wren. Toree Wofford took the loss on the mound, pitching a full seven innings with five allowed hits and seven strikeouts.
Villa Rica will now play Eastside in the losers bracket of the 5A tournament. First pitch for that game is scheduled for Thursday, October 27 at 7 p.m.
