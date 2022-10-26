Lily Rae Fulford State SB

Heard County starting pitcher Lily Rae Fulford pitched a full seven innings on Tuesday in their first-round win over Social Circle.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

COLUMBUS — The first day of GHSA State Softball playoffs concluded on Tuesday, and three different area teams, Bremen, Central and Heard County, all came away victorious.

In the double-elimination format, Bowdon and Villa Rica are still alive despite suffering a loss on day one.

