Region 5-AA, includes Bremen, Callaway, Haralson County, Heard County and Temple. Though Callaway took home the region baseball title this year, area teams earned a number of All-Region individual honors.
Bremen had a total of six players named to the All-Region list. Highlighting their selections was Aiden Price, who was named Newcomer of the Year. Price served as a pitcher and an outfielder in his freshman season at Bremen high school.
On the first team, Bremen had three selections. These were infielder Easton White, infielder Beau Kelley and outfielder Blake Matthews. White is an upcoming junior, and Kelley and Matthews are both graduating seniors who led the team on offense. Matthews, a multi-sport athlete, recently signed to continue his football career at Troy University.
Bremen’s Will Hindman made the second team as another strong piece of the Blue Devils’ infield. Rounding out Bremen’s selections was senior Denver Crook who made the honorable mention list. Crook was Bremen’s ace on the mound this year.
Haralson County landed a total of eight players on the All-Region list. Highlighting the Rebels’ selections was Clay Hyatt, who was named Offensive player of the Year for the region. Hyatt is a multi-sport talent who recently committed to continue his football career at the University of West Georgia.
The Rebels had a pair of players make the first team, as Colton Sanders was one of three first-team pitchers, and Haldyn Williams was named the first-team catcher. Sanders, a graduating senior, pitched multiple region shutouts this year and was also named a regional winner of the Positive Athlete award. Williams is an upcoming junior who has two more seasons left with the Rebels.
On the second team, Haralson County landed three players. Pitcher Holden Davis, infielder Logan Addison, and outfielder Carson Ray were the selections. The Rebels also landed two more on the honorable mention list, as underclassmen outfielders Evan Long and Tucker Wade made the cut.
Heard County had a total of seven players make it onto the All-Region rosters. Although the Braves didn’t have a standout superlative, they did have three first-team selections. Pitcher Sammy Calhoun, infielder John Paul Awbrey and designated hitter Blayne Barlow all made the first team.
Calhoun, an upcoming junior, ended the season with an impressive 63 strikeouts. Awbrey, an upcoming senior, finished the season with a .309 batting average and a .993 fielding percentage. Barlow, a graduating senior, finished the season with a batting average of .369.
The Braves also had three second-team selections, as well as one honorable mention. Connell White was a second-team pitcher, Chris Pruitt was a second-team outfielder, and Aidan Boyd was placed in a utility role for the second team. Isaiah “Ike” O’Neal was Heard County’s honorable mention.
Temple had seven total athletes on the All-Region list. The highlights for Temple were two first-team selections which were infielder Gage Tucker and outfielder Carter Kittrell. Tucker and Kittrell are both graduating seniors who led the Tigers on offense and defense this past season.
The Tigers had three second-teamers and two honorable mentions, as well. Luke Watson was a second-team pitcher, Parker Andel was the second-team catcher, and Lane Summerville was a second-team outfielder. Roman Marron and Isaiah Allen were named honorable mentions.
